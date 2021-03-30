buzz

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Coronavirus#AssemblyElections2021#IPL2021#IndiaPositive
News18» News»Buzz»Anand Mahindra Applauds Sam Curran's Spirited Knock Against India in Nail-biting Run Chase
2-MIN READ

Anand Mahindra Applauds Sam Curran's Spirited Knock Against India in Nail-biting Run Chase

Image tweeted by Sam Curran.

Image tweeted by Sam Curran.

Chasing India's 330, England were reduced to 168/6 at one stage before 22-year-old Sam Curran decided to take the matters into his own hands, taking the visiting side to 322, just 8 short of the victory line.

Team India had a narrow escape in the third ODI in Pune where Englishman Sam Curran wreaked havoc with the bat while his team faltered in the run chase during the series-decider on Sunday. Chasing India’s 330, England were reduced to 168/6 at one stage before 22-year-old Curran decided to take the matters into his own hands, taking England to 322, just 8 short of the victory line. Although India emerged winners on the night, eventually clinching the ODI series 2-1, Curran’s spirited batting display was lauded widely by fans from both nations across social media.

Anand Mahindra, business tycoon and a regular on the web, has now come forward to praise the English cricketer. Replying to Curran’s viral tweet after his team’s defeat, Mahindra wrote: “If you’re looking for the definition of heroism, humility & grace…"

Earlier on Monday, Curran had shared a snapshot from the match and wrote: “Lots of lessons learnt, great series to be apart of. Congratulations to India."

RELATED STORIES

Followers of Mahindra and fans of Curran’s special innings soon chipped in after the businessman’s tweet.

Curran’s ruthless and unbeaten 95 that included 9 boundaries and 3 maximums took England past the 300+ mark when it seemed that the hosts had the match in their kitty. A tight final over by Natarajan helped India clinch the series 2-1 but Curran’s heroics weren’t forgotten and fans even from India acknowledged the youngster’s fighting spirit in the thrilling contest.

As many as 18 runs came off the 47th over but India were lucky enough to reduce the equation to 14 off the final over. Curran was ably assisted by Mark Wood and both shared a counter-attacking 60 run stand for the ninth wicket to make life difficult for Kohli. But once Mark Wood was gone, the 22-year-old gave up on singles. T Natarajan, who was bowling the final over, gave no runs off the third and fourth ball and the equation became impossible to achieve. With India’s fate and series sealed, head coach Ravi Shastri breathed a sigh of relief in the dugout.

Curran was awarded Player of the Match for his 95.

Tags
first published:March 30, 2021, 14:36 IST