Anand Mahindra Applauds Sam Curran's Spirited Knock Against India in Nail-biting Run Chase

Team India had a narrow escape in the third ODI in Pune where Englishman Sam Curran wreaked havoc with the bat while his team faltered in the run chase during the series-decider on Sunday. Chasing India’s 330, England were reduced to 168/6 at one stage before 22-year-old Curran decided to take the matters into his own hands, taking England to 322, just 8 short of the victory line. Although India emerged winners on the night, eventually clinching the ODI series 2-1, Curran’s spirited batting display was lauded widely by fans from both nations across social media.

Anand Mahindra, business tycoon and a regular on the web, has now come forward to praise the English cricketer. Replying to Curran’s viral tweet after his team’s defeat, Mahindra wrote: “If you’re looking for the definition of heroism, humility & grace…"

If you’re looking for the definition of heroism, humility & grace… https://t.co/0xgsv72NGF— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 30, 2021

Earlier on Monday, Curran had shared a snapshot from the match and wrote: “Lots of lessons learnt, great series to be apart of. Congratulations to India."

Lots of lessons learnt, great series to be apart of. Congratulations to India pic.twitter.com/KDKg76bj4v— Sam Curran (@CurranSM) March 29, 2021

Followers of Mahindra and fans of Curran’s special innings soon chipped in after the businessman’s tweet.

During the match we all were cursing him to get out. After the match we realized what a knock this young lad has played.— Anuj Pal (@AnujPal57902052) March 30, 2021

Yeah, Sam Curran was simply outstanding. Wish him a great future ahead in the game of cricket.— Nikish (@Nikishimself) March 30, 2021

Absolutely! Quite often sagacious wisdom comes from those who are relatively young in years ! Who can forget Sam and Tom’s back story- early life lessons would have contributed to these priceless attributes that you have eluded to Mr Mahindra — sanjay rai (@sanjai58) March 30, 2021

I wished hard at least he could complete his century!!— Dr.Sachin S Narate (@SachinNarate) March 30, 2021

He is the kind of a player who can win the heart of the opposition fans… My heart wanted India to win, but also Sam not to lose. Too bad he couldn't get his hundred.— Sayantan Jana (@SJanaQA) March 30, 2021

Curran’s ruthless and unbeaten 95 that included 9 boundaries and 3 maximums took England past the 300+ mark when it seemed that the hosts had the match in their kitty. A tight final over by Natarajan helped India clinch the series 2-1 but Curran’s heroics weren’t forgotten and fans even from India acknowledged the youngster’s fighting spirit in the thrilling contest.

As many as 18 runs came off the 47th over but India were lucky enough to reduce the equation to 14 off the final over. Curran was ably assisted by Mark Wood and both shared a counter-attacking 60 run stand for the ninth wicket to make life difficult for Kohli. But once Mark Wood was gone, the 22-year-old gave up on singles. T Natarajan, who was bowling the final over, gave no runs off the third and fourth ball and the equation became impossible to achieve. With India’s fate and series sealed, head coach Ravi Shastri breathed a sigh of relief in the dugout.

Curran was awarded Player of the Match for his 95.