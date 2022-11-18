Anand Mahindra Asked For His Photo in Cowboy Hat and The Internet Was Ready

Anand Mahindra, the chairman of the Mahindra Group, is known to put out super witty tweets with photos and videos that often leave people in splits. With Anand Mahindra tweeting about The Mahindra Group introducing a rodeo team in the US, an unexpected photoshopped image trend emerged among his followers. Rodeo is a sport and a kind of public entertainment in North America in which cowboys demonstrate various talents while riding wild horses.

Go get ‘em Cowboys…And perhaps this will be the introduction of this uniquely American sport to 1.4bn Indians! https://t.co/v46N29lK0E— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) November 17, 2022

Mahindra retweeted a short interview clip that was shared by The Cowboy Channel talking about his debuting rodeo team and wrote, “Go get ‘em Cowboys…And perhaps this will be the introduction of this uniquely American sport to 1.4 billion Indians!”

After this tweet, a Twitter user put up the question, “We gonna see you in a Cowboy Hat driving your Scorpio sir?” Mahindra reacted to this user in his typical sporty form and wrote,” Now there’s an idea… Will do that. But I’m sure someone will also go ahead and morph a cowboy hat onto my photo..” His tweet thread served as the catalyst for the flurry of photoshopped pictures of Mahindra wearing a cowboy hat.

Now there’s an idea… Will do that. But I’m sure someone will be also go ahead and morph a cowboy hat onto my photo..🙄 https://t.co/1wBXH7uL0h— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) November 17, 2022

We can reasonably conclude that Anand Mahindra knows his fans a little too well based on the scenario that emerged after this tweet. In a short period of time, Mahindra received multiple tags including images of him photoshopped to include a cowboy hat, one even featuring a Scorpio car in the backdrop. In response to the challenge, Mahindra’s Twitter fans flooded the social media platform with altered pictures of him in typical cowboy accessories.

Have a look at some of the amazing pictures shared :

I blame this squarely on you sir for giving us the idea! 😀Behold the ScorpioBhai! pic.twitter.com/QfOpoMxDfZ— Ram Raja (@ramistheraja) November 17, 2022

I think thar will be much apt for you pic.twitter.com/Zr0wdwQ3lH— Chanchalguda Warden (@AlwaysRamChiru) November 17, 2022

Mahindra commented on a few of them and picked his favourite photograph from the lot, writing, “But I much prefer this. And it’s given me an idea… Maybe it is indeed the age and time to try out a white beard…”

But I much prefer this. And it’s given me an idea… Maybe it is indeed the age and time to try out a white beard…👍🏽 https://t.co/fdbG7faIcB— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) November 17, 2022

So, which one do you like the most?

