Anand Mahindra Asks Twitter to Guess the Country of This Tractor Video and Win a Gift

Anand Mahindra on Monday, posted photos and videos of Mahindra tractors from a foreign country. In the tweet, the business tycoon asked his followers to guess which country the video is from and get a scale model tractor shown in the accompanying picture. “These are Mahindra Tractors of course, but which country is this? I’ll send the first person with the right answer a scale model tractor shown in the accompanying pic,” Mahindra tweeted.

These are Mahindra Tractors of course, but which country is this? I’ll send the first person with the right answer a scale model tractor shown in the accompanying pic. pic.twitter.com/TkA1Y5AlwD — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) October 12, 2022

Soon, the replies section to the tweet was flooded with netizens attempting to get the guess right. The most common seemed to be the following countries: Germany, Switzerland, France, Norway, and more.

South Africa it looks like. — Manu Gulati (@ManuGulati11) October 12, 2022

If we look at first half of flag, yellow red black strips it appears to be Germany but then flag of Germany starts from black strip. Based on my 30 minutes research Sir my best guess is Uganda as it's flag has similar strips, but again it doesn't have green! Or then,Ethiopia. — Ruby Tyagi (@december_author) October 12, 2022

One of the users wrote that it did not matter what the location was, a Mahindra is always Mahindra.

Don't matter where it is? Mahendra is always a Mahendra…whether it is in Germany or Canada….. — Nayan Kaushik (@NarNarayan10) October 12, 2022

One user wrote: “East or West Mahindra is the best!”, while another user wrote, “Please post who got the scale model.”

While Anand Mahindra is yet to confirm the location, a user suggested that a closer look at the clip hinted that it may have been shot in Germany. The flag resembling Germany’s can be seen in the background. “Anand Sir, the answer is “GERMANY” It’s a holiday to celebrate the autumn Ernte (“harvest”), as well as show appreciation to God and people working in Landwirtschaft (“agriculture”). People who are in a position to do so are also encouraged to give to the poor!!” the user wrote.

Anand Sir, answer is "GERMANY" It’s a holiday to celebrate the autumn Ernte (“harvest”), as well as show appreciation to God and people working in Landwirtschaft (“agriculture”). People who are in a position to do so are also encouraged to give to the poor!! — Nation first (@proudodia07) October 12, 2022

What’s your guess?

The brand Mahindra is quite popular not just in India but in several European markets as well. The brand has earned the reputation of making dependable cars and SUVs at affordable pricing.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here