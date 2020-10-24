Anand Mahindra Bats for the Humble 'Lungi' as the Game-changer in Work from Home Wardrobe

The pandemic has forced most of us to work from home and that has also affected how we dress for work and virtual meetings. When it comes to the work from home fashion, Mahindra Chairman Anand Mahindra believes that Indians are clear winners.

In a recent tweet on Thursday, the industrialist expressed his opinion on a spoof magazine cover, which showed a man dressed in a formal blazer with no pants. The image indicated how the virtual meetings have got most of us caring only for the torso since that is the only part visible in the zoom calls unless you stand up by mistake and make a fool of yourself.

However, Anand Mahindra had his own opinion in the image and suggested that Indians have the bliss of wearing comfy lungi and will never be a victim of Zoom meeting goof-ups. Captioning the tweet he said, "Sorry, but you can throw this cover in the trash can”, adding that Indians win the game of 'work from home' fashion with lungis worn below jackets, which, according to him, make for comfortable and protective gear. He said lungis are far more stylish and far less awkward in case you stand up accidentally.

The tweet received over 7.6k likes and has netizens in splits over Mahindra’s interesting take on lungis. Some called his take humour substantiated, while some claimed the response was epic.

Sorry, but you can throw this cover in the trash can. The Headquarters of ‘Work From Home Fashion’ is now India. Nothing beats a Lungi below a jacket. Far more stylish & far less awkward in case you stand up accidentally...! pic.twitter.com/t6gSD81YtT — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) October 22, 2020

While some offered Dhoti and Veshti to be a better option than lungi. As one user said, “Dhoti can also be a good option.”

Lungi is a type of sarong that originated in the Indian subcontinent which is a skirt-like ethnic wear and lower garment wrapped around the waist, usually below the belly.

Apart from India, lungis are also worn in Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Nepal. It is also known as a longyi in Singapore, Cambodia, Burma, and Thailand.

It is mostly worn in regions where the heat and humidity make it unpleasant and uncomfortable to wear closed and tight garments such as trousers.