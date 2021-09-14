Anand Mahindra Can't Help But Marvel at Bolero's Water-cruising Prowess in Flood

As extremely heavy rains battered parts of Gujarat, especially Rajkot and Jamnagar in the past one day, more than 200 people who were stranded in the flood waters were rescued and over 7,000 shifted to safer places in the two districts. A national highway in Jamnagar and 18 state highways passing through Rajkot, Jamnagar and Junagadh districts of the Saurashtra region were closed due to flooding. And as social media was flooded with images and videos of water-logged roads, a particular video showed a vehicle cruising through the flood water, steadily but diligently. The vehicle in question seemed to be a police vehicle.

The video showed a Mahindra Bolero SUV swiftly moving amid the water-logged streets of Rajkot, Gujarat. The white SUV looked totally calm amid the water even as no other vehicles were seen on the road. A Twitter user shared the video and the SUV’s ability to do so has managed to impress its maker itself- Anand Mahindra. Reacting to the video of the SUV, Mahindra replied, " Seriously? During the recent rains? Even I am pretty amazed".

Seriously? During the recent rains? Even I am pretty amazed. https://t.co/Co5nve9uwd— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 14, 2021

Fans of the Bolero also jumped in and reiterated why the vehicle is the best fit for any weather.

That is what Mahendra Vehicles are Whatever may be the situation and unforseen Circumstances Mahendra Vehicles are known for toughness and Very are very proud of your company and the hard work put in by your enginers and your guiadance Very Proud of u and Anand ji — Sanjay Rungta (@sanjayrungta) September 14, 2021

No doubt about it ,was owner of Mahindra 540 and during 2005 july Mumbai deluge drove in deep water and also could offer lift to many people during my drive to home.But yes Mahindra hai to Mumkin hai.— Manish S Ranka (@ManishRanka9) September 14, 2021

We too use the Mahindra Bolero in all terrains of the tiger reserve. Sadly, it needs repair and getting old but do not want to let go. Bolero is a toughie. Big fan of it— Farida Tampal (@ftampal) September 14, 2021

The Mahindra Bolero has been one of the most successful SUVs in the Indian market. However, with the increase in competition in the segment Mahindra decided that it was time for a modern makeover for the SUV and introduced Bolero Neo in three three variant options- N4, N8 and N10 in July this year.

