Anand Mahindra Can't Help But Marvel at Bolero's Water-cruising Prowess in Flood
Anand Mahindra Can't Help But Marvel at Bolero's Water-cruising Prowess in Flood

The Mahindra Bolero has been one of the most successful SUVs in the Indian market. (Image: Twitter)

The video showed a Mahindra Bolero SUV swiftly moving amid the water-logged streets of Rajkot, Gujarat. The white SUV seemed to be having no problems wading through the water even as no other vehicles were seen on the road.

As extremely heavy rains battered parts of Gujarat, especially Rajkot and Jamnagar in the past one day, more than 200 people who were stranded in the flood waters were rescued and over 7,000 shifted to safer places in the two districts. A national highway in Jamnagar and 18 state highways passing through Rajkot, Jamnagar and Junagadh districts of the Saurashtra region were closed due to flooding. And as social media was flooded with images and videos of water-logged roads, a particular video showed a vehicle cruising through the flood water, steadily but diligently. The vehicle in question seemed to be a police vehicle.

The video showed a Mahindra Bolero SUV swiftly moving amid the water-logged streets of Rajkot, Gujarat. The white SUV looked totally calm amid the water even as no other vehicles were seen on the road. A Twitter user shared the video and the SUV’s ability to do so has managed to impress its maker itself- Anand Mahindra. Reacting to the video of the SUV, Mahindra replied, " Seriously? During the recent rains? Even I am pretty amazed".

Fans of the Bolero also jumped in and reiterated why the vehicle is the best fit for any weather.

The Mahindra Bolero has been one of the most successful SUVs in the Indian market. However, with the increase in competition in the segment Mahindra decided that it was time for a modern makeover for the SUV and introduced Bolero Neo in three three variant options- N4, N8 and N10 in July this year.

first published:September 14, 2021, 15:30 IST