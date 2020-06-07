Anand Mahindra Calls Dhoni 'Good Decision Maker' for Adding Swaraj Tractor to His Fleet

Former Indian cricketer MS Dhoni has been going viral on social media for hos latest vehicle purchase. And unlike celebrities who often splurge on imported cars and superbikes, the former skipper has chosen a more "desi" vehicle - a Mahindra tractor.

The former Indian captain, who owns a fleet of luxury cars, SUVs and motorcycles, seems to be following the Indian government's push toward "Made in India" products.

Dhoni has been spending the lockdown at his hometown Ranchi in Jharkhand where the former cricketer has reportedly been devoting his time to farming. And with the purchase of the Swaraj 963 FE, worth 8 lakh, the cricketer seems to have found the perfect way to stay "down to earth".

The Swaraj Tractors, which were established in 1974, are part of the Mahindra & Mahindra group.

Dhoni's newest mean machine has been making a splash on social media with many complimenting the cricketer for his new purchase.

In fact, even Mahindra chairman Anand Mahindra took to Twitter to compliment the skipper. "I’ve always thought the man is a good decision-maker with the perfect sense of judgment," Mahindra wrote.

Others also commented on Dhoni's new purchase.

A video of Dhoni riding his tractor, shared by the Twitter handle of Chennai Super Kings has also been going viral.

Dhoni, who already owns luxury vehicles like the 2009 Hummer H2, GMC Sierra and superbikes like the Ninja H2 and Suzuki Hayabusa among others, has reportedly been trying his hand at organic farming as a productive way to spend his dawns amid the three-months lockdown.