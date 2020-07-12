Anand Mahindra Cheers for Covid Positive Amitabh and Abhishek, Says the Actors Have Inbuilt Vaccines

The Internet has been flooded with messages from well-wishers and fans wishing a speedy recovery to Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan and his son and actor Abhishek Bachchan after the father-son duo announced on Saturday that they had tested positive for coronavirus.

Actors and prominent personalities such as Sonu Sood, Rajkummar Rao, Sonam Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh, Arjun Rampal, Anupam Kher, Yuvraj Singh among others have come forward and taken to microblogging site Twitter to urge BigB and Junior B to keep their spirits high in fighting the COVID-19 fight.

Business magnate Anand Mahindra was amongst the many who prayed for the Bachchans and responded to Amitabh's tweet where he had announced that he was shifted to hospital after being tested positive with the novel coronavirus.

Mahindra, a regular on social media and popular for his quirky takes wrote, "We’re all cheering for you. And you have nothing to worry about. There’s a vaccine you possess—it’s code named the Big V—and it’s inbuilt & organic. Grows inside all those like you who are natural fighters (sic)."

Responding to Abhishek's tweet where the actor also informed that both father-son had been admitted with mild symptoms, Mahindra wrote, "A good son is always at his father’s side... Stay strong @juniorbachchan You have inherited the Big V (Natural Vaccine) from the Big B (sic)".

"T 3590 -I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited .. All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested!" tweeted @SrBachchan on Saturday.

Confirming the same, Junior B tweeted, "Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you."

Incidentally, on Sunday, veteran actor Anupam Kher tweeted that his mother Dulari has been found Covid-19 positive. She has been admitted to Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital. Kher's brother, sister-in-law and niece have also tested positive for the coronavirus.

Kher tweeted, "This is to inform all that my mother Dulari is found Covid + (Mildly). We have admitted her into Kokilaben Hospital. My brother, bhabhi & niece in spite of being careful have also tested mildly positive.I got myself tested as well & I have tested negative. @mybmc is informed."

