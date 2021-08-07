Neeraj Chopra became the first Indian to win an Olympic gold medal in the track and field events after he won the javelin title with a throw of 87.58 meters on Saturday at the Tokyo Games. He is now the second-ever athlete from this country after shooter Abhinav Bindra to win an individual Olympic gold. As the 23-year-old created history, the whole country erupted in joy and hailed the youngster for his heroics.

Business tycoon Anand Mahindra took to Twitter during the finals and compared Chopra with ‘Baahubali’, the lead character, played by Prabhas, from the famous film of the same name.

Mahindra did not stop there, following Chopra’s win, he once again posted an image of an Olympic medal on the micro-blogging platform and said, “The Javelin throw is arguably the most frequently used image for commemorative coins. We need to have one officially released depicting #NeerajChopra @narendramodi @ianuragthakur."

Chopra bagged India’s seventh medal at the Tokyo Olympics, which meant they have surpassed their previous best tally of six at the 2012 London Games.

He stormed into the lead with a throw of 87.03 in his first attempt of the final and then improved it to 87.58 in his second. He continued to lead the field throughout the competition that saw Germany’s gold favourite Johannes Vetter crash out after finishing ninth.

In his third attempt, Chopra tapered off with a throw of 76.79 and ended up committing fouls in his next two attempts.

The silver medal went to Jakub Vadlejch of Czech Republic (best throw of 86.67m) while his countryman Vitezslav Vesely took home bronze (best throw of 85.44m).

