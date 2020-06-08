Anand Mahindra Conducts Desi ‘Rorschach Test’ and Twitter Passes With Flying Colours

Industrialist Anand Mahindra is known for his quirky social media posts. The Mahindra & Mahindra chairperson often takes to the microblogging site Twitter to share jokes from his "WhatsApp wonderbox". Recently, Mahindra took to Twitter to share an image that he claimed was a "Rorschach test".

On Sunday, the industrialist shared an image on Twitter which depicted a water pipe wrapped around a boulder. The strange image did not describe any known object, though it was made up of objects that are familiar - a water pipe and a rock.

Mahindra seemed to think of it as a "desi" version of a Rorschach inkblot test.

For the unaware, a Rorshach inkblot test is a personality test, developed by Hermann Rorschach in 1921 and used by phycologists to determine human personality types. Those who take the test are shown inkblots and asked to describe what they "see" or perceive from the random blots. Personality types are ascribed based on an analysis of the person's interpretation.

A Rorschach test evaluates your personality based on your interpretation of an inkblot.Someone shared this pic with me but I’ve eliminated the caption it came with, because I think how we interpret this is a kind of Rorschach test. What first came to your mind when you saw this? pic.twitter.com/9ouL6ruWOi — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 7, 2020

And sure enough, the image spawned some quirky and wonderful responses.

Comedian Vir Das thought the image looked like an "Anaconda coming out of its home". To actor Shruti Seth, the image brought to mind just one word - "Jugaad"

Anaconda coming out of its home. — Vir Das (@thevirdas) June 7, 2020

Indian jugaad — Shruti Seth (@SethShruti) June 7, 2020

Yet others populated the thread with their distinct interpretations of the image, turning Mahindra's tweet experiment into a success.

Tax laws of India — Ashish Kacholia (@LuckyInvest_AK) June 7, 2020

Me avoiding responsibilities be like....😝😝 — Prajakta (@prajaktask27) June 7, 2020

This-is-not-my-job syndrome — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) June 7, 2020

My job is to lay pipes not move rocks — motor.head (@d0df2b1d40c04ac) June 7, 2020

We are meant to work around nature and not the other way around! — Big Daddy Vin (@vinsinners) June 7, 2020

Mahindra jeep which can climb any obstacle — Sumit IPS (@Sumitips) June 7, 2020

Some even got a bit philosophical.

How many bends and joints we are willing to make in our life, just to avoid removing obstacles from our path! — Ms. Kaur (@quietframe) June 7, 2020

Rorshach must be laughing in his grave. Or not.