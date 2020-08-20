Anand Mahindra Confirms that 'Lungi' is Indeed His Favourite Work From Home Attire

Remember businessman Anand Mahindra's confession about his work-from-home clothes?

Those of you who follow the Mahindra and Mahindra Group chairman on social media would recall his fascination with "lungis" and how he admitted to wearing them under his shirt even during official ZOOM calls during the lockdown.

Now, it seems Mahindra is confirming that he does indeed wear a lungi under a shirt all the time.

Taking to the microblogging site Twitter, Mahindra asked, "Was someone spying on me?" The caption was in response to an image of an advertisement that he shared. In the ad put out by KITEX lungi company in Kerala, a young man can be seen wearing a lungi under a shirt and suit. The ad proclaimed the lungi to be the perfect work-from-home attire.

Unable to resist himself, Mahindra who has sworn by the lungi since the beginning of the coronavirus lockdown, took a dig at the ad as having been inspired by him.

Previously, the 68-year-old also confessed to have worn lungis along with shirts while on video calls.

"On some video calls from home, I DID wear a lungi under my shirt. Didn't have to stand up at any point during the meetings, but I suspect my colleagues may ask me to do so after this tweet!"

In case you don't know, lungi is a form of clothing for the lower body that resembles a wrap-around skirt. It consists of a single piece of cloth that is wrapped and knotted around the waist and is typically worn by men in several parts of India including Kerala and West Bengal.