Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Anand Mahindra 'Discovers' 5-Year-Old Football Prodigy from Iran and Twitter is Floored

The video was of a 5-year-old Arat Hosseini, a football prodigy from Iran who is famous on the Internet for his mad skills with the ball.

News18.com

Updated:May 19, 2019, 3:40 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Anand Mahindra 'Discovers' 5-Year-Old Football Prodigy from Iran and Twitter is Floored
Little football star from Iran is wowing the world | Image credit: Instagram
Loading...
Anand Mahindra has struck again on Twitter, this time with an adorable video of an Iranian boy playing football.

Just a few days ago, the businessman had shared a video of a girl galloping on a horse in Kerala on her way to giving an examination. And now, an Iranian boy seems to have caught the Mahindra Group chairman's eye.

Mahindra wrote on Twitter that he 'found' the video on his '#WhatsAppWonderbox", a hashtag he often uses whilst sharing such unusual content. The video was of a 5-year-old Arat Hosseini, a football prodigy from Iran who is famous on the Internet for his mad skills with the ball.

"When I first saw this in my #whatsappwonderbox I thought it was a little girl & was amazed," Mahindra wrote on Twitter. "Then trawled the net & it seems it’s really a 4 yr old Iranian boy! I’m still impressed by the way! Enjoy..."



The two minutes 20 seconds long video has the little boy showing off some insane skills with the football. Trust Anand Mahindra to trust some of the coolest talents on the internet. In fact, not just spotting them, Mahindra also usually follow sit up with solid financial help so that those with talent can grow. For example, when he found the video of a Dr Narsi Ram, a "shoe doctor", he made sure he found the person and sponsored a sop for him.

And now, it seems this kid is surely going to make it big with the ball as well. And judging by his popularity (the kid has over 2 million followers on Instagram), the 5-year-old is already quite the football star.





Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram