News18» News»Buzz»Anand Mahindra 'Fears' Indians Might Just Lose Their 'Jugaad Champions' Title. Here's Why
2-MIN READ

Anand Mahindra 'Fears' Indians Might Just Lose Their 'Jugaad Champions' Title. Here's Why

Image tweeted by Anand Mahindra.

Image tweeted by Anand Mahindra.

Anand Mahindra, the Chairman of the Mahindra Group, recently tweeted a photograph which shows a man sitting on a bike which has a loader attached to it.

Indians are known to be the champions of ‘jugaad’.However, Anand Mahindra fears that the title might be taken away from us.

The Chairman of the Mahindra Group tweeted a photograph shows a man sitting on a bike which has a loader attached to it. Sent to him by a friend from the United States of America, Mahindra said that the loader attached to the bike might prove to be useful, although he is yet to see how the equipment functioned.

The photograph of this unique bike tweeted four hours ago has been liked by over 2,800 people on Twitter.

Twitterati even started guessing the use of attaching a loader to the bike. One person said that the man has probably been using the loader to clear the maple leaves from the garden.

Social activist Chinu Kwatra commented that perhaps a device similar to the one seen in the picture can be created for the purpose of cleaning the beach.

Reacting to the western ‘jugaad,’ another user said that although it looks nice, it won’t work because the centre of gravity and engine power might cause trouble.

Many Indian Twitter users commented that the title of jugaad champions can never be taken away from Indians. A person commented with a picture where a pipe from AC’s water outlet has been attached to the water inlet pipe of the cooler. Posting the pic of Indian jugaad, he challenged people to find him something better than this.

Previously, Anand had shared another video that showed two men, presumably somewhere from the Middle East region, who started a car engine by creating an accelerator cable which can be used by one person to accelerate the vehicle, while another person can control the steering. Sharing this video, Anand had indicated that jugaad is not strictly an Indian trait.

The 65-year-old Chairman often tweets interesting videos and shares his thoughts with his followers. He has a massive following of 8.3 million on Twitter.


