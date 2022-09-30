Anand Mahindra Feels This 'Cheap and Cheerful' Video Beats All Qatar FIFA 2022 Promotional Ads

The FIFA World Cup 2022 is just a month away but the football frenzy on the internet has now become unmissable. Joining the bandwagon, on Thursday, Indian industrialist Anand Mahindra shared a cheerful video made by kids capturing their excitement about the upcoming tournament. While doing so the industrialist explained that expensive promotional videos made by FIFA or the Qatar government will never be able to generate much traction and excitement that the tiny fans have garnered on social media. The viral video shared by Mahindra featured a cheerful dance performance by kids from Uganda.

“FIFA and Qatar will end up spending millions on promotional videos/advertising for the World Cup. I don’t think any of that will infect people with excitement as much as this cheap and cheerful video that authentically communicates what football means to the world,” tweeted Anand Mahindra as he lauded the dance video. The dance video was originally shared by internet sensation, Triplets Ghetto Kids, an NGO from Uganda that inculcates music, drama, and dance performance to garner support for underprivileged children. Take a look at the video below:

FIFA & Qatar will end up spending millions on promotional videos/advertising for the World Cup. I don’t think any of that will infect people with excitement as much as this cheap & cheerful video that authentically communicates what Football means to the world… pic.twitter.com/hFhL1nzv84 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 29, 2022

As soon as the clip surfaced online, it garnered massive attention owing to the enthusiastic performance by the kids. A user wrote, “Sometimes, I feel most creative people belong to rural and remote places.”

Sometimes, I feel most creative people belong to rural and remote places — Amol Patel (@Amolpatel_dr) September 29, 2022

Another commented, “Fifa and Qatar should gift them something unique.”

Fifa and Qatar should gift them something unique. — अंकुश चौधरी 🟢 (@UPian75) September 29, 2022

One more joined, “This is an authentic passion at its best.”

This is authentic passion at its best — MAHESH MUKHI (@maheshmukhi) September 29, 2022

Meanwhile, a netizen wrote, “This frenzy is infectious… lovely.”

This frenzy is infectious… lovely — Jazmin Chouri Khan (@divajas24) September 30, 2022

The tweet is also facing backlash for the usage of the word ‘cheap’ by Anand Mahindra. Notably, the industrialist meant that the production cost of this video is much lower than the cost of any promotional video made by FIFA. However, calling it ‘cheap’ is not going down well with netizens and hence they’ve called him out for hurting the feelings and emotions of many. Take a look at it below:

Thank You for Sharing and Cherise, BUT Request to avoid "Cheap" as you know "Cheap" word will hurt feelings and emotions of people. — girish (@girish_maru) September 29, 2022

Remove the word "cheap" — Ranjan R.K (@Ranjanjain84) September 29, 2022

The FIFA World Cup 2022 which is set to be held in Qatar will begin on November 20. The tournament that takes place once in four years is scheduled to be almost a month-long with its final taking place on December 18.

