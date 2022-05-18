Anand Mahindra Gave this Epic Reply to Follower Who Requested Car Worth Rs 10,000

Anand Mahindra is winning the internet by his hilarious reply to a request of selling Mahindra cars for Rs 10,000. Posting a photo of the toy model of Mahindra Thar car, the industrialist said that they are doing much better. The toy model costs Rs 1,500.

We’ve done even better; made one for under 1.5K 😊 https://t.co/6ccHGYxTYB pic.twitter.com/wmf9sNpWqR — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) May 17, 2022

Netizens appreciated his sense of humour.

“Sense of humor at its best.”

Sense of humor at its best. 😊😊👏👏👏 https://t.co/GAhxFeTesG — Lalatendu (Lalat) Mishra (@lalatendu4u) May 18, 2022

“The amazingly positive way Mr. Mahindra uses Twitter is a lesson for all of us. Genius!”

The amazingly positive way Mr. Mahindra uses Twitter is a lesson for all of us. Genius! 👌🏼👌🏼 https://t.co/OXLAfPO2sW — SVH (@sumedhhabbu92) May 17, 2022

“Very nice.”

“I hav two of these one on table & other at parking visible as my desktop wallpaper for road less travelled.”

I hav two of these one on table & other at parking visible as my desktop wallpaper for road less travelled pic.twitter.com/IlYMdzrYfD — Gautam Kashyap (@gkash77) May 17, 2022

“How I wish this beautiful jeep was available in full scale… I would love to buy it off the shelf.”

How I wish this 👇 beautiful jeep was available in full scale… I would love to buy it off the shelf 😍😍 pic.twitter.com/Nt3NAgdSRV — Dr Charuhas #Wanderlust (@charuhasmujumd1) May 17, 2022

“I miss the iconic jeep aka THAR design. Thank God I have one MM540.”

I miss the iconic jeep aka THAR design. Thank God I have one MM540 pic.twitter.com/RFMwdnrRjs — Balaji Iyengar (@Bala53316320) May 17, 2022

Anand Mahindra was recently in the news for gifting Tamil Nadu’s ‘Idli amma’ a house. Mahindra handed over the house he was building for Tamil Nadu’s ‘Idli Amma’ to her on Mother’s Day. The video posted by the industrialist showed how the idea was born and carried out. 80-year-old Kamalathal from Vadivelampalayam village became an internet sensation after it was found that she sells Idli at only Re 1 per plate, mainly for migrant workers. The story had touched Mahindra’s heart and he had pledged to build the elderly entrepreneur a house. On this Mother’s Day, the project was completed.

When Anand Mahindra had found a video of ‘Idli Amma’ making idlis on a wood burner and selling them at throwaway prices, Mahindra decided to “invest” in the Kamalathal and said that he will buy her an LPG burner. Following Mahindra’s viral tweet, Bharat Gas Coimbatore offered Idli Amma a new LPG connection. Once Kamalathal expressed her wish to have a house, Mahindra Group’s Mahindra Living Spaces got to work on acquiring the land and constructing a house for Idli Amma as per her needs.

