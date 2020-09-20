Anand Mahindra Gifting Tractor to Bihar Man Who Dug 3 Km-long Canal Shows Power of Social Media

Laungi Bhuiyan, who single-handedly carved out a 3-km long canal to take rainwater coming down from nearby hills to the fields of his village in Bihar, has received a reward from Mahindra group chairman, Anand Mahindra.

Bhuiyan received a tractor, free of cost, from Mahindra Tractors, as per a report by ANI.

Bhuiyan has worked tirelessly for the last 30 years to ensure rainwater reaches his village, Kothilawa in Lahthua area of Gaya in Bihar. "For the last 30 years, I would go to the nearby jungle to tend my cattle and dig out the canal. No one joined me in this endeavour. Villagers are going to cities to earn a livelihood but I decided to stay back," he said.

Surrounded by dense forest and mountains, Kothiwala village that lies about 80km away from Gaya district headquarter, is marked as a refuge for Maoists.

During the rainy season, the water falling from the mountains used to flow into the river which used to bother Bhuiyan, following which he thought of carving out a canal.

Locals and residents there have admitted to how Bhuiyan's years-long toiling will benefit large number of animals and people, who will be benefiting from the water during the rainy season.

"He has been carving out the canal for the last 30 years that too single-handedly. This will benefit a large number of animals and to irrigate the fields as well. He is not doing it for his own benefit but for the entire area," said Patti Manjhi, a local.

Siddhinath Vishwakarma, Mahindra dealer in the region, said that Anand Mahindra came across a tweet about Bhuiyan and decided to give him a tractor. He then asked the area office to send a tractor to him. Mahindra, who is quite active on social media, regularly shares videos and photos of people whose work have touched him or have amused him.

A journalist named Rohin Kumar tweeted Bhuiyan's story and tagged Anand Mahindra on September 18, saying that the only thing the former wants is a tractor.

गया के लौंगी माँझी ने अपने ज़िंदगी के 30 साल लगा कर नहर खोद दी। उन्हें अभी भी कुछ नहीं चाहिए, सिवा एक ट्रैक्टर के। उन्होंने मुझसे कहा है कि अगर उन्हें एक ट्रैक्टर मिल जाए तो उनको बड़ी मदद हो जाएगी। @anandmahindra I reckon Mahindra would feel proud to honour this man. pic.twitter.com/I9sLQf2aX8 — Rohin Kumar (@rohinverma2410) September 18, 2020

Mahindra retweeted the tweet and responded that they would be honoured to reward Bhuiyan with a tractor. "We at

@MahindraRise would consider it an honour to have him use our tractor," he wrote.

उनको ट्रैक्टर देना मेरा सौभाग्य होगा। As you know, I had tweeted that I think his canal is as impressive a monument as the Taj or the Pyramids. We at @MahindraRise would consider it an honour to have him use our tractor. How can our team reach him @rohinverma2410 ? https://t.co/tnGC5c4j8b — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 19, 2020

Here's a report by ANI which shows that Bhuiyan has received the tractor:

Bhuiyan joy knew no bounds upon receiving the tractor. He said he was extremely happy and that he'd never dreamed of ever getting one.