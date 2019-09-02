'Three Legends,' Remark Netizens as Anand Mahindra Gifts Limited Edition Thar 700 To Udaipur Prince
Both Anand Mahindra and Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar took to Twitter to share the news.
Image credits: Twitter/anandmahindra.
Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra has gifted a rare Thar 700 to Udaipur prince Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar.Mahindra recently handed over the keys of brand-new Mahindra Thar 700 -- available in a limited number and will be the last units of the current-generation model, reports cartoq.com. Thar 700 is priced at Rs 9.99 lakh.
"The Mewar family of Udaipur is a known automobile aficionado and almost 20 years ago, they inaugurated the vintage car museum in the city of lakes," said the report.
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, part of the $20.7 billion Mahindra Group, in June announced the launch of Thar 700, the last batch of 700 units of the iconic 4x4 off-road SUV.
Thar 700 marks the 70 years' legacy of Mahindra, as its lineage traces back to 1949 when the first Mahindra vehicle was built in India.
The highlight of the Thar 700 will be a special badge on the vehicle with signature of Mahindra.
It has stylized 5-spoke alloy wheels, decals on the side and bonnet, black finish on the grille, silver finish on the front bumper and anti-lock braking system (ABS).
The Mahindra Thar 700 will share space with hundreds of classic and vintage cars alongside modern cars like the Rolls Royce Ghost at the Udaipur prince's residence.
Both Anand Mahindra and Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar took to Twitter to share the news. Here’s what they tweeted:
नासमझी की धरा पर बीज समझ के बोने जैसा हैउन से मिलना, पाठशाला के आँगन में होने जैसा है।Meeting with Mr. @anandmahindra an institution in himself. pic.twitter.com/UU2SdW6Siw— LakshyarajSinghMewar (@lakshyarajmewar) August 30, 2019
A pleasure to hand over a Thar 700 edition to @lakshyarajmewar a descendant of Maharana Pratap. The Thar is a ‘weapon on wheels’ Raj, but your greatest weapon is your quiet humility. 👍🏽 विनम्रता वह अस्त्र है, जो बड़े से बड़े पराक्रमी को भी, परास्त कर सकता है (वंदना नामदेव वर्मा) https://t.co/F3Lf5J4Kg4— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 31, 2019
Here's how Twitter reacted to the the news.
Wow amazing looking very nice— Er. Avinash Mishra (@ErAvinashMishr) August 31, 2019
Beautiful Beast— Hi Hyderabad (@HiHyderabad) August 31, 2019
Three Legends..— Patriot (@ZilaAurangabad) August 31, 2019
Wow!!!— Kunal (@KunalDhirr) August 31, 2019
(With inputs from IANS)
