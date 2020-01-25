Take the pledge to vote

Anand Mahindra Had the Most Epic Response to Twitter User Who Called Him 'Stupid'

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra was called "stupid" by a Twitter user, but the business tycoon gave a polite and befitting response to the person.

January 25, 2020
Anand Mahindra Had the Most Epic Response to Twitter User Who Called Him 'Stupid'
Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra was called "stupid" by a Twitter user, but the business tycoon gave a polite and befitting response to the person.

Recently, Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra was called "stupid" by a Twitter user, but the business tycoon gave a polite and befitting response to the person. Anand Mahindra, who is active on social media, often shares inspiring videos, pictures and messages. On Friday, he posted an article about the Indian economy and said, "I'm often accused of being stupidly optimistic. If this trend continues then perhaps the adjective 'stupid' will be discarded."

A Twitter user replied to Anand Mahindra's post where he started his message saying, "Yes, you are stupid." The user further showed his angst against several things, including electricity, water, roads and law and order as well as the government and the opposition at the Centre.

Anand Mahindra thought of schooling the Twitter user and gave an apt reply. His reply has been getting praises from several users on social media.

The business tycoon wrote, "Your pessimism is quite comprehensive. Is there ANYTHING you are optimistic about?" Anand Mahindra even asked the user if he could get a food package delivered to him.

Your pessimism is quite comprehensive. Is there ANYTHING you are optimistic about? Or have you exiled yourself to a remote cave in the mountains? Let me know if I can get Swiggy to send you a food package! 😊 https://t.co/R43n19RdIj

— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 24, 2020

.com/anandmahindra/status/1220640696035614721">https://twitter.com/anandmahindra/status/1220640696035614721

Since being posted, Anand Mahindra's response has garnered over 14,000 likes and more than 2,100 retweets along with a host of comments by users.

