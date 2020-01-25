- Municipal Corporations 8/10
- TRS 7
- INC 0
- BJP 0
- AIMIM 0
- OTH 1
- MUNICIPALITIES 117/120
- TRS 97
- INC 13
- BJP 2
- AIMIM 2
- OTH 3
Anand Mahindra Had the Most Epic Response to Twitter User Who Called Him 'Stupid'
Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra was called "stupid" by a Twitter user, but the business tycoon gave a polite and befitting response to the person.
Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra was called "stupid" by a Twitter user, but the business tycoon gave a polite and befitting response to the person.
Recently, Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra was called "stupid" by a Twitter user, but the business tycoon gave a polite and befitting response to the person. Anand Mahindra, who is active on social media, often shares inspiring videos, pictures and messages. On Friday, he posted an article about the Indian economy and said, "I'm often accused of being stupidly optimistic. If this trend continues then perhaps the adjective 'stupid' will be discarded."
I’m often accused of being stupidly optimistic. If this trend continues then perhaps the adjective ‘stupid’ will be discarded...😊 https://t.co/nD10q8VETk— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 24, 2020
A Twitter user replied to Anand Mahindra's post where he started his message saying, "Yes, you are stupid." The user further showed his angst against several things, including electricity, water, roads and law and order as well as the government and the opposition at the Centre.
Yes , you are stupid .India cud nt yet arrange for electricity, water, roads and law and order and now Modi & company has made sure that we stay in a turmoil for another 42 months and to add to it Rahul Gandhi , the dumb is leading the opposition— Aarav (@Aarav93555583) January 24, 2020
Anand Mahindra thought of schooling the Twitter user and gave an apt reply. His reply has been getting praises from several users on social media.
The business tycoon wrote, "Your pessimism is quite comprehensive. Is there ANYTHING you are optimistic about?" Anand Mahindra even asked the user if he could get a food package delivered to him.
Your pessimism is quite comprehensive. Is there ANYTHING you are optimistic about? Or have you exiled yourself to a remote cave in the mountains? Let me know if I can get Swiggy to send you a food package! 😊 https://t.co/R43n19RdIj
Your pessimism is quite comprehensive. Is there ANYTHING you are optimistic about? Or have you exiled yourself to a remote cave in the mountains? Let me know if I can get Swiggy to send you a food package! 😊 https://t.co/R43n19RdIj— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 24, 2020
.com/anandmahindra/status/1220640696035614721">https://twitter.com/anandmahindra/status/1220640696035614721
Since being posted, Anand Mahindra's response has garnered over 14,000 likes and more than 2,100 retweets along with a host of comments by users.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 25 July , 2019 “Will Have to Take Back Bodies”: Army Chief Bipin Rawat's Warning to Pakistan
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019 No Girl Amongst 216 Children Born in Last Three Months in Uttarakashi, Uttarakhand
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019 Mumbai Man Uses Cost-effective Method to Harvest Rainwater
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019 India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sejal Sharma's Suicide Note States Nobody Should be Blamed for Her Death, Friends Hint at Depression
- In 10 Years, Has Shraddha Kapoor Established Herself as a Powerful Perfomer in Bollywood??
- Nancy Drew to Die on 90th Anniversary, but Hardy Boys Will Solve the Murder. Wait, What?
- I Feel Sick: Roger Federer's Thrilling 5-set Australian Open Win Leaves Everyone Breathless
- Pullela Gopichand Admits Saina Nehwal, Kidambi Srikanth Need to Buck Up, Not Worried About PV Sindhu