English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Coronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

'Ready to Outrace Virus': Anand Mahindra Hails 103-Year-Old for Winning 'Nari Shakti' Award

Image credits: Screenshot from video tweeted by Anand Mahindra / DD News video.

Image credits: Screenshot from video tweeted by Anand Mahindra / DD News video.

'The world is consumed by fear of COVID-19, but here's one ninety plus lady, Mrs. Kaur, who won't be scared at all, in my opinion! She looks like she's ready to outrace the virus. What an inspiration," Anand Mahindra wrote in a tweet.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: March 13, 2020, 10:18 AM IST
Share this:

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra recently took to Twitter and hailed the achievements of a 103-year-old woman who was awarded the prestigious 'Nari Shakti' award for her achievement in athletics.

Mahindra used the micro-blogging website to appreciate the awardee and tweeted, "The world is consumed by fear of COVID-19, but here's one ninety plus lady, Mrs. Kaur, who won't be scared at all, in my opinion! She looks like she's ready to outrace the virus. What an inspiration."

He later clarified that Mann Kaur was, in fact, 100-plus and wrote, "Yes, indeed. I stand corrected. Even more inspirational!"

As the post went viral, Twitterati flooded social media with their reactions.

A user wrote, "What a darling! She's even embraced the virus in her name...Kaur beats carona...."

Another wrote, "Age is just a number." Our elders have had native food. Nowadays the food has changed...We are proud of our elders," read one post.

A user remarked, "Who says women need to be empowered! The obvious needs no evidence!"

Share this:

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Next Story