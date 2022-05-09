Anand Mahindra Hands Over Promised House to 'Idli Amma' of Tamil Nadu on Mother's Day

Anand Mahindra handed over the house he was building for Tamil Nadu’s ‘Idli Amma’ to her on Mother’s Day. The video posted by the industrialist showed how the idea was born and carried out. 80-year-old Kamalathal from Vadivelampalayam village became an internet sensation after it was found that she sells Idli at only Re 1 per plate, mainly for migrant workers. The story had touched Mahindra’s heart and he had pledged to build the elderly entrepreneur a house. On this Mother’s Day, the project was completed.

“Immense gratitude to our team for completing the construction of the house in time to gift it to Idli Amma on #MothersDay She’s the embodiment of a Mother’s virtues: nurturing, caring & selfless. A privilege to be able to support her & her work. Happy Mother’s Day to you all!"

Netizens lauded the industrialist for his philanthropic work.

“This planet has a few good people too, that’s why we still have rains. I don’t know why, Ananji touches my heart and brings tears too… Thank you, Anandji… From Coimbatore…"

“Appreciate for not only noticing but follow it up construction n handover of house with all amenities need for d house.. noticed few good windows for steam to get out.. water pipes outside for washing hands..!!"

“Look’s really good and well planned for Idli Amma. Good height, airy windows, customised kitchen and overhead water storage facility. Hoping that a lot of people get benefit of affordable housing."

When Anand Mahindra had found a video of ‘Idli Amma’ making idlis on a wood burner and selling them at throwaway prices, Mahindra decided to “invest" in the Kamalathal and said that he will buy her an LPG burner. Following Mahindra’s viral tweet, Bharat Gas Coimbatore offered Idli Amma a new LPG connection. Once Kamalathal expressed her wish to have a house, Mahindra Group’s Mahindra Living Spaces got to work on acquiring the land and constructing a house for Idli Amma as per her needs.

