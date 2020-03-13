Anand Mahindra Has Found a 'Jugaad' for Shortage of Masks Amid Coronavirus Panic

Anand Mahindra, Chairman of Mahindra Group, has come up with an innovative solution to deal with the shortage of face masks amid coronavirus outbreak.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared coronavirus as a pandemic.

The rising cases of coronavirus across the world have led to a short supply of face masks in several places.

The deadly virus has spread to over 100 countries, including India, and claimed more than 3,000 lives. It has infected more than 70 people in India.

Mahindra, taking to Twitter on March 11, shared an easy way to make masks at home. He shared a GIF, which showed a woman creating a face mask out of tissue paper roll, two elastic rubber bands and a stapler.

In the GIF, the woman can be seen making the mask by folding the tissue paper and stapling the rubber at the two ends of that paper.

Mahindra wrote, “Voila. No more shortage of masks?? And I thought Indians were the masters of jugaad!”

Voila. No more shortage of masks?? And I thought Indians were the masters of jugaad! 😊 pic.twitter.com/67mLgSo0Od — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 11, 2020

The tweet has received an impressive response with people flooding the post with comments and likes. It has garnered 9.8K likes and 2.1K retweets as of now.

U think u can beat us?? 😃😃😃 pic.twitter.com/Mrxb3aT4Cn — ChahalPahal (@ChahalPahal2) March 11, 2020