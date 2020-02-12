Delhi result tally
Anand Mahindra Has the Perfect 'Prescription for Life' for His Followers
Entrepreneur Anand Mahindra has shared his insights on what he considers to be a ‘prescription for life’.
Everyone wishes to have that one perfect formula to lead a peaceful life. We often try to look for philosophies to find the deeper meaning of life, even when it is right in front of our eyes.
Entrepreneur Anand Mahindra has shared his insights on what he considers to be a ‘prescription for life’. Sharing an activity chart on Japanese living method Ikigai, Mahindra posted on Twitter, “I am not very familiar with this philosophy but you don’t need a Ph.D in the subject to see the common sense in this prescription for life. A good chart to see every morning before plunging into the day’s routine...”
I am not very familiar with this philosophy but you don’t need a Ph.D in the subject to see the common sense in this prescription for life. A good chart to see every morning before plunging into the day’s routine... pic.twitter.com/mTibewNSu0— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) February 12, 2020
The diagram explains 10 rules of Ikigai, which includes Stay Active Don’t Retire, Take It Slow, Don’t Fill Your Stomach, Surround Yourself With Good Friends, Get In Shape, Smile, Reconnect With Nature, Give Thanks, Live In The Moment and Follow Your Ikigai.
The illustration, drawn by Tanmay Vora, it based on the book Ikigai: The Japanese Secret To A Long And Happy Life, written by Hector Garcia and Francesc Miralle.
For those you are unaware, Ikigai is a Japanese concept, which loosely translates to ‘a reason for being.’ The word talks about a source of value that makes one's life worthwhile. It is believed that each person has their own ikigai, based on their life, values and beliefs.
