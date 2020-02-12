Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Assembly
Elections
2020
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Delhi result tally

00/70 seats

(36 seats to win)

Alliance BJP+ INC+ AJSU JVM OTH
Wins + Leads 00 00 00 00 00

Assembly constituency results

All Seats
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

Anand Mahindra Has the Perfect 'Prescription for Life' for His Followers

Entrepreneur Anand Mahindra has shared his insights on what he considers to be a ‘prescription for life’.

Trending Desk

Updated:February 12, 2020, 4:44 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Anand Mahindra Has the Perfect 'Prescription for Life' for His Followers
Entrepreneur Anand Mahindra has shared his insights on what he considers to be a ‘prescription for life’.

Everyone wishes to have that one perfect formula to lead a peaceful life. We often try to look for philosophies to find the deeper meaning of life, even when it is right in front of our eyes.

Entrepreneur Anand Mahindra has shared his insights on what he considers to be a ‘prescription for life’. Sharing an activity chart on Japanese living method Ikigai, Mahindra posted on Twitter, “I am not very familiar with this philosophy but you don’t need a Ph.D in the subject to see the common sense in this prescription for life. A good chart to see every morning before plunging into the day’s routine...”

The diagram explains 10 rules of Ikigai, which includes Stay Active Don’t Retire, Take It Slow, Don’t Fill Your Stomach, Surround Yourself With Good Friends, Get In Shape, Smile, Reconnect With Nature, Give Thanks, Live In The Moment and Follow Your Ikigai.

The illustration, drawn by Tanmay Vora, it based on the book Ikigai: The Japanese Secret To A Long And Happy Life, written by Hector Garcia and Francesc Miralle.

For those you are unaware, Ikigai is a Japanese concept, which loosely translates to ‘a reason for being.’ The word talks about a source of value that makes one's life worthwhile. It is believed that each person has their own ikigai, based on their life, values and beliefs.

Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram