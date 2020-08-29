BUZZ

Anand Mahindra Impressed by Video of Bike Being Used to Separate Corn from Kernel, Twitter Divided

Anand Mahindra was impressed by a video of men using a bike to separate corn from cob | Image credit: Twitter

While Anand Mahindra praised the 'multitasking' skills of Indians while sharing the viral video, many raised a question about hygiene.

Buzz Staff

Every day in India is a new tale of jugaad. And industrialist Anand Mahindra seems to have taken it upon himself to promote every such instance. The latest is a video of a group of men using a motorcycle to separate corn from kernel.

In the viral video, three men in masks can be seen separating corn from its kernel while sitting in a godown with a bike. The bike's rear wheel is in motion and the men can be seen holding up corn cobbs to the wheel to quickly clean the corn.

The video impressed Mahindra and Mahindra chairman Anand Mahindra who shared the video in praise of the multitasking talent of Indians.

"I constantly receive clips showing how creatively our farming communities turn bikes & tractor into multi-tasking machines. Here’s one application I never would have dreamed of. Maybe @continentaltire should have a special brand named ‘Corntinental?’" he wrote.

The video received a lot of praise online with many praising the ingenuity of the Indian workers in devising such an innovative use out of a vehicle.

Others, however, raised concerns over the lack of hygiene in employing such a process, especially for processing foodstuff.

Yet others advocated the role of the MSME sector in investing in technical innovations to make such tasks easier for workers involved in the food industry.

It remains unclear where the video was shot. But Mahindra is no stranger to sharing wondrous videos that display the wit and innovation of Indian workers, farmers and makeshift engineers. But he also remembers to put out a word of caution when he deems fit.

Previously, Mahindra had shared a video of a Mahindra & Mahindra pick up truck that was being used as a make-shift tipper truck for unloading a bunch of logs. The make-shift task was severely criticised by Mahindra, who termed this 'unsafe' and said this 'violates all the safety rules of loading'.

