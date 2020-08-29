Anand Mahindra Impressed by Video of Bike Being Used to Separate Corn from Kernel, Twitter Divided

Every day in India is a new tale of jugaad. And industrialist Anand Mahindra seems to have taken it upon himself to promote every such instance. The latest is a video of a group of men using a motorcycle to separate corn from kernel.

In the viral video, three men in masks can be seen separating corn from its kernel while sitting in a godown with a bike. The bike's rear wheel is in motion and the men can be seen holding up corn cobbs to the wheel to quickly clean the corn.

The video impressed Mahindra and Mahindra chairman Anand Mahindra who shared the video in praise of the multitasking talent of Indians.

"I constantly receive clips showing how creatively our farming communities turn bikes & tractor into multi-tasking machines. Here’s one application I never would have dreamed of. Maybe @continentaltire should have a special brand named ‘Corntinental?’" he wrote.

The video received a lot of praise online with many praising the ingenuity of the Indian workers in devising such an innovative use out of a vehicle.

In a movie called "Gods must be crazy", a little Kalaharian village thought of multiple uses of a cococola bottle. This video similarly shows that at the core we are all entrepreneurs, but some of us are too sacred to do something new. Fear of the unknown is too strong. — suresh bhagavatula (@beesuresh) August 28, 2020

Others, however, raised concerns over the lack of hygiene in employing such a process, especially for processing foodstuff.

But I condemn use of bike tyres for food application 😠Tyres are not food grades rubber. Sir, you are a giant manufacturer of 4 wheeler, you know what quality rubber is used in tyres. 🙏 Please don't promote such videos. These farmers are not so much educated — पेरू चाचा 420 (@chacha_420_peru) August 27, 2020

Yet others advocated the role of the MSME sector in investing in technical innovations to make such tasks easier for workers involved in the food industry.

This is where India’s MSME sectors or engineering colleges should step in to provide a well engineered efficient solar, wind or battery powered abrasive wheel that will help optimise such mundane activities & empower the grassroots to contribute more towards growth & development — InertMind (@NobleAbhiyanta) August 27, 2020

Another one but cleaner and healthier output pic.twitter.com/HgJ2C4khyD — Rahul Shashwat (@rahul_shashwat) August 27, 2020

This is where engineering company CSR should come into picture... Its high time to focus on such topic where rather than profit we should make efforts to reduce people effort who can't afford machine... — Vijay D (@datsviz) August 27, 2020

It remains unclear where the video was shot. But Mahindra is no stranger to sharing wondrous videos that display the wit and innovation of Indian workers, farmers and makeshift engineers. But he also remembers to put out a word of caution when he deems fit.

Previously, Mahindra had shared a video of a Mahindra & Mahindra pick up truck that was being used as a make-shift tipper truck for unloading a bunch of logs. The make-shift task was severely criticised by Mahindra, who termed this 'unsafe' and said this 'violates all the safety rules of loading'.