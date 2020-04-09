Anand Mahindra Introduces Banana Leaves in Canteens to Serve Food After Journalist's Suggestion

Anand Mahindra is one industrialist who seems to be making the best use of Twitter. From making announcements to appreciating initiatives and innovations, chairman of the Mahindra Groups is at it.

This time, it is about the initiative to use banana leaves to serve food for the workers in the canteens. This, he said, was done on the suggestion of senior journalist Padma Ramnath who told him that this would help the farmers struggling in times of crisis.

“A retired journalist, Padma Ramnath mailed me out of the blue & suggested that if our canteens used banana leaves as plates, it would help struggling banana farmers who were having trouble selling their produce. Our proactive factory teams acted instantly on the idea...Thank you!,” he said in the tweet.

Earlier, Mahindra announced that he would contribute 100% of his salary to set up a fund to help small-scale business units and self-employed people affected by the Coronavirus lockdown. He also said Mahindra factories would manufacture ventilators to aid in fighting the pandemic.