BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Anand Mahindra Introduces Banana Leaves in Canteens to Serve Food After Journalist's Suggestion

File image of Anand Mahindra. | Image credit: PTI

File image of Anand Mahindra. | Image credit: PTI

The journalist mailed him saying that the initiative would be of help to the banana farmers who are struggling in times of crisis.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 9, 2020, 5:17 PM IST
Share this:

Anand Mahindra is one industrialist who seems to be making the best use of Twitter. From making announcements to appreciating initiatives and innovations, chairman of the Mahindra Groups is at it.

This time, it is about the initiative to use banana leaves to serve food for the workers in the canteens. This, he said, was done on the suggestion of senior journalist Padma Ramnath who told him that this would help the farmers struggling in times of crisis.

“A retired journalist, Padma Ramnath mailed me out of the blue & suggested that if our canteens used banana leaves as plates, it would help struggling banana farmers who were having trouble selling their produce. Our proactive factory teams acted instantly on the idea...Thank you!,” he said in the tweet.

Earlier, Mahindra announced that he would contribute 100% of his salary to set up a fund to help small-scale business units and self-employed people affected by the Coronavirus lockdown. He also said Mahindra factories would manufacture ventilators to aid in fighting the pandemic.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Information Centre
  • 24 hrs.helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075
  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

    5,218

     

  • Total Confirmed

    5,865

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    477

     

  • Total DEATHS

    169

     
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 09 (05:00 PM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,112,117

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,548,313

    +30,353

  • Cured/Discharged

    344,596

     

  • Total DEATHS

    91,600

    +3,145
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Hospitals & Testing centres