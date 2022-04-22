Anand Mahindra is Absolutely Glad Mahindra Has 'Mahi' in it After Vintage Dhoni Magic

The Friday night clash between arch-rivals Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK), in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022,went right down to the wire. The match, which was on the verge to grant two points to the Rohit Sharma-led squad, turned upside down – all credit to the fireworks by the “greatfinisher” MS Dhoni in the last over. Fans and former cricketers couldn’t keep calm on witnessing Mahi’s stunning performance with the willow. Business tycoon Anand Mahindra was also impressed with Dhoni’s finishing style, and he also pointed out one similarity between the former Indian captain and his brand – Mahindra.

Calling it an “awesome finish”, Mahindra Group Chairman wrote that he is glad, his automobile brand, Mahindra, has the letters MAHI in it. “Well, all I can say is that I’m glad we have the letters MAHI in Mahi-ndra! MS Dhoni Awesome Finish,” he tweeted.

Well, all I can say is that I’m glad we have the letters MAHI in Mahi-ndra! 💪🏽😃 #MSDhoni Awesome finish. https://t.co/FNv6u89zRA — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 21, 2022

The official handle of Chennai Super Kings did not miss the chance to take a shot at the wordplay. Dhoni’s heroics with the bat indeed brought satisfaction to millions of his fans. Expressing the emotions of Dhoni’s fans, CSK replied to Mahindra’s tweet saying, “And we have Anand-am in our heart.”

And we have Anand-am in our 💛! — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) April 21, 2022

Upon witnessing Dhoni finish in style, the Twitteratis couldn’t keep calm. The Internet was flooded with memes, messages, and videos of the former CSK skipper. Along with Dhoni hitting the final runs, a 5-second clip of skipper Ravindra Jadeja bowing down to MSD has gone viral on social media platforms.

CSK needed 17 runs in the last over to seal the match, but pacer Jaydev Unadkat scalped the wicket of Dwaine Pretorius in the very first delivery. What appeared to be an easy win for Mumbai, turned out to be one of their worst nightmares. Dhoni hit Unadkat for a six and two fours. He scored the winning boundary on the final ball, registering an emphatic win over MI. Dhoni, who remained unbeaten on 28 off 13, brought a second victory to the franchise in the ongoing season.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.