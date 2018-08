Anand Mahindra is Curious to Know What Happens to His Tractor in PUBG

Ok, I admit I’m embarrassed. I try to keep abreast of the latest happenings in the world but what on earth is PUBG? And of course I’m pleased a Mahindra tractor figures in it. What happens to the tractor, by the way? https://t.co/AtRh3Woz62 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 29, 2018

Its a game people keep playing while blaming govt. for joblessness. — Prem Doshi (@StocksResearch) August 29, 2018

Lol! It's a game that is causing nightmares in my home..a battle to hide the laptop before my son comes home from school — Sunita Purushottam (@SuniPuru) August 29, 2018

It's a game where the gamer uses guns and grenades in the game while their parents use sticks,chappals,belts and all other sorts of weapons on them in reality😂😂😂 — VIVEK (@_i_am_vivek) August 29, 2018

Don’t worry sir, your tractor is as steady as it gets it neither gets blown away nor gunned down. Live Young Live Free. — Rajveer Thakur (@RajveerThakur) August 29, 2018

Nothing happens sir, we just use your tractor as shield while playing PUBG😋 Player Unknown BattleGround@repalauday @anilinzzz @beingimranshaik — Veeranna Jakkula (@yourschinnu) August 29, 2018

Sir Ji..it's a well known online game played all over world.. everyone from students to millennials play & this game is creating a huge issues with parents & wives😀 — Anup Patil (@AnupPatil0110) August 29, 2018

The most played game of 2018 that anyone and everyone is talking about is PUBG or PlayerUnknown's Battleground, an online multiplayer battle royale game that has captured the fancy of even Anand Mahindra, the chairman of the Mahindra group.Recently the Internet users had spotted a Mahindra tractor - 265 DI while playing PUBG. Happy to see an Indian brand being associated with the most popular game of the year but not sure of what they were seeing themselves, people started having heated debates on Twitter and Reddit while others started tagging Mahindra's chairman on Twitter to clear the air once and for all.And, now, he has responded.Anand Mahindra does not know what PUBG is, you guys. However, the chairman did express his absolute pleasure after knowing that the tractor makes an appearance in the popular game. To his credit, the executive chairman said it was hard "to keep abreast with the latest happenings in the world".Mahindra did not stop just there. He asked his followers "what on earth is PUBG?" and "What happens to the tractor, by the way?"Twitter decided to let him own in their own cheeky way.Well, now we really hope the chairman has gotten all the answers that he needed.