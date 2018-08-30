Anand Mahindra is Curious to Know What Happens to His Tractor in PUBG
He has responded but he doesn't even know what PUBG is.
Image credits: Reuters
Recently the Internet users had spotted a Mahindra tractor- 265 DI while playing PUBG. Happy to see an Indian brand being associated with the most popular game of the year but not sure of what they were seeing themselves, people started having heated debates on Twitter and Reddit while others started tagging Mahindra's chairman on Twitter to clear the air once and for all.
And, now, he has responded.
Ok, I admit I’m embarrassed. I try to keep abreast of the latest happenings in the world but what on earth is PUBG? And of course I’m pleased a Mahindra tractor figures in it. What happens to the tractor, by the way? https://t.co/AtRh3Woz62— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 29, 2018
Anand Mahindra does not know what PUBG is, you guys. However, the chairman did express his absolute pleasure after knowing that the tractor makes an appearance in the popular game. To his credit, the executive chairman said it was hard "to keep abreast with the latest happenings in the world".
Mahindra did not stop just there. He asked his followers "what on earth is PUBG?" and "What happens to the tractor, by the way?"
Twitter decided to let him own in their own cheeky way.
Its a game people keep playing while blaming govt. for joblessness.— Prem Doshi (@StocksResearch) August 29, 2018
Lol! It's a game that is causing nightmares in my home..a battle to hide the laptop before my son comes home from school— Sunita Purushottam (@SuniPuru) August 29, 2018
It's a game where the gamer uses guns and grenades in the game while their parents use sticks,chappals,belts and all other sorts of weapons on them in reality😂😂😂— VIVEK (@_i_am_vivek) August 29, 2018
Don’t worry sir, your tractor is as steady as it gets it neither gets blown away nor gunned down. Live Young Live Free.— Rajveer Thakur (@RajveerThakur) August 29, 2018
Nothing happens sir, we just use your tractor as shield while playing PUBG😋 Player Unknown BattleGround@repalauday @anilinzzz @beingimranshaik— Veeranna Jakkula (@yourschinnu) August 29, 2018
@MahindraRise @MahindraAdvntr— Anup Patil (@AnupPatil0110) August 29, 2018
Sir Ji..it's a well known online game played all over world.. everyone from students to millennials play & this game is creating a huge issues with parents & wives😀
Well, now we really hope the chairman has gotten all the answers that he needed.
Also Watch
-
Mahasabha Wants to Bring 'Ram Rajya' With 1st 'Hindu Court'
-
Tuesday 28 August , 2018
Illegal Bullock Cart Race Almost Kills a Man in Maharashtra
-
Saturday 25 August , 2018
Indian Matrimonial Advertisements: Casteist, Sexist And Colorist
-
Saturday 25 August , 2018
Honest Reactions: Definition of a ‘Modern Girl’
-
Friday 24 August , 2018
Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi: Funny In Patches
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Mahindra 265 DI Tractor in PUBG Video Game - Anand Mahindra Reacts on Twitter
- Tiger Shroff Pays Tribute to Michael Jackson on his 60th Birth Anniversary. Watch Video
- Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se: Kriti Kharbanda Took a Vodka Shot to Be Able to Yell at Dharmendra for a Scene
- Realme 2 vs Honor 7A vs Redmi Y2 vs Asus Zenfone Max Pro (M1): Affordable Android Phone Battle Heats up
- Will Aryan Khan and Khushi Kapoor Make Their Dream Debut With Karan Johar’s Film?