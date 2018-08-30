GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
2-min read

Anand Mahindra is Curious to Know What Happens to His Tractor in PUBG

He has responded but he doesn't even know what PUBG is.

Parth Sharma | News18.com

Updated:August 30, 2018, 9:33 AM IST
Anand Mahindra is Curious to Know What Happens to His Tractor in PUBG
Image credits: Reuters
The most played game of 2018 that anyone and everyone is talking about is PUBG or PlayerUnknown's Battleground, an online multiplayer battle royale game that has captured the fancy of even Anand Mahindra, the chairman of the Mahindra group.

Recently the Internet users had spotted a Mahindra tractor- 265 DI while playing PUBG. Happy to see an Indian brand being associated with the most popular game of the year but not sure of what they were seeing themselves, people started having heated debates on Twitter and Reddit while others started tagging Mahindra's chairman on Twitter to clear the air once and for all.

And, now, he has responded.




Anand Mahindra does not know what PUBG is, you guys. However, the chairman did express his absolute pleasure after knowing that the tractor makes an appearance in the popular game. To his credit, the executive chairman said it was hard "to keep abreast with the latest happenings in the world".

Mahindra did not stop just there. He asked his followers "what on earth is PUBG?" and "What happens to the tractor, by the way?"

Twitter decided to let him own in their own cheeky way.



















Well, now we really hope the chairman has gotten all the answers that he needed.
