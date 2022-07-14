Anand Mahindra is Impressed By This Man’s Creative Way Of 'Walking' on Water

Anand Mahindra recently shared quite a topical post on Twitter. Amid several places in India experiencing flood-like situations due to heavy rains, Mahindra picked up a video and shared it on his Twitter handle, which shows a man displaying a way to walk through a water-logged region.

In the video, the guy, in efforts to prevent himself from getting wet, thought of a creative solution. He is seen handling two stools with a rope. Standing on one stool, he pulls the other stool with the rope and brings it forward. He then steps on that stool and pulls the stool he was previously standing on, forward. Repeating the process, he skillfully walks through the flooded region and reaches his destination.

Sharing the video, Mahindra, in the caption wrote, “As the saying goes: Necessity is the mother of invention.” Take a look at the video here:

👍🏽 As the saying goes: Necessity is the mother of invention… pic.twitter.com/VjyD2LzgAR — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 8, 2022

The video, since being shared, has accumulated more than 25 lakh views. Thousands of netizens reacted to the video. One user wrote, “Ingenuity at times of crisis.”



“Sir, I believe the right word for this is jugaad. Only we Indians can understand the meaning of this word,” wrote this user.

@anandmahindra Sir, i believe the right word for this is jugaad. Only we Indians can understand the meaning of this word!! https://t.co/JBxUp3XNRi — Attainix Consulting (@attainix) July 9, 2022

Another user highlighted Mumbaikars’ plight and suggested this “jugaad.”

Jabardast jugaad for #Mumbaikars in the monsoons https://t.co/9KOptwwoiZ — Vedang Dongre (@VedangDongre) July 11, 2022

“Third world brilliance,” said one user, retweeting the video.

One user claimed that “the guy is totally going to win at Lava” referring to the trendy game of “Floor Is Lava.”

The guy is totally going to win at Lava. https://t.co/j39holbBfU — Bruce (waiting patiently for booster#2) Dean (@Puchinpappy) July 9, 2022

“This is a great idea!” wrote another user.

This is a great Idea! https://t.co/zbXC5WIVUI — 🇮🇳ੴAvneet Singh Sahney ੴ.🇮🇳 (@sahneyavneet123) July 9, 2022

Mahindra never shies away from interacting with his followers and putting his opinions forth. This video is one such example. On the other hand, he also boldly shares his views on important contemporary issues as well. He recently tweeted about Elon Musk abondoning $44 billion Twitter deal calling it a “waste of time, energy and money.”

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.