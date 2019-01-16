Anand Mahindra is Taking 'Indian' Nickname Suggestions For New Car and There is a Prize Involved!
Chairman of Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra is now offering an opportunity to the Internet to come up with a name for their new car.
Can you think one off the top of your head? There's Mahindra's 'Thar' that comes to mind - but any others?
Finally took delivery of my Alturas G4. I named my TUV 3OO plus the ‘Grey Ghost.’ Need a name for this new beautiful beast. All ideas welcome. The person who suggests the chosen name will get 2 Mahindra die cast scale models (Not the Alturas scale model—that’s not ready yet!) pic.twitter.com/KbvAxOAwvk— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 16, 2019
There's a prize involved as well! The two winners get Mahindra die cast scale models.
As soon as it was announced, people started replying with their answers, most of them being in an Indian language.
Try "Buudusuri". It's a Kannada word. Means "Grey animal".— ಚಯ್ತನ್ಯ ಸುಬ್ಬಣ್ಣ (@Chaitanya_TS) January 16, 2019
JATAYU... in Sanskrit......This was Part of Ramayana which can be considered....— RajeshBondada (@RajeshBondada) January 16, 2019
Following this, Mahindra chairman, Anand Mahindra replied saying that he would very much prefer an 'Indian name' for the new model.
Yes I would prefer to use a name this time from an Indian language...Keep the ideas coming... https://t.co/I9CZlZPQ4I— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 16, 2019
And Twitter is obliging.
I can recommend a name from Telugu, that is "Chirutha" means "Cheetah"— Jagan (@jaganreddyms) January 16, 2019
ShyamSimah (Black Lion)— flash (@thebattweet) January 16, 2019
'Devachi -G4' ......Devachi (Marathi word) means 'god's...'.— RakNav (@RukNav) January 16, 2019
Bagheera!— Shikhir Magan (@shikhirm) January 16, 2019
Karuppudaa— psankar (@psankar) January 16, 2019
"Karuppu" in Tamil means "Black" (and somewhat similar pronunciation in other dravidian languages too). "Neruppuda" is a popular Rajnikanth song https://t.co/RbEyeXLQRm (meaning Fire). This is a combination of both.
How about “Ananda” mean bliss!— Dinesh Balwan (@dinesh_balwan) January 16, 2019
Ashvamedh अश्वमेध 😎 lord rams’ horse— जनेउधारी Barkha धत्त (@Bakchod_bhaiya) January 16, 2019
Sir its Mahind-Rath ( A Chariot belongs to Mahindra) Indian name with Grace of Hindi & Magnanimity of Mahindra's— Rajeev Sharma (@Rajeev4Life) January 16, 2019
Can you think of any cool names to add to this list?
