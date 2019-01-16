LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Anand Mahindra is Taking 'Indian' Nickname Suggestions For New Car and There is a Prize Involved!

Chairman of Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra is now offering an opportunity to the Internet to come up with a name for their new car.

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com@RakaMukherjeee

Updated:January 16, 2019, 2:07 PM IST
We may be used to car models being called 'Grey Ghost,' 'Verito Vibe,' or 'Scorpio' the odds of the name of the model being an Indian name is rare.

Can you think one off the top of your head? There's Mahindra's 'Thar' that comes to mind - but any others?

Well, Chairman of Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra is now offering an opportunity to the Internet to come up with a name for their new car.




There's a prize involved as well! The two winners get Mahindra die cast scale models.

As soon as it was announced, people started replying with their answers, most of them being in an Indian language.







Following this, Mahindra chairman, Anand Mahindra replied saying that he would very much prefer an 'Indian name' for the new model.




And Twitter is obliging.

























Can you think of any cool names to add to this list?
