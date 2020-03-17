Anand Mahindra Just Threw a Hilarious Caption Contest and Twitterati Hit a 'Home Run'

Anand Mahindra is quite active on social media. He often shares creative and funny posts on his Twitter handle. The Chairman of Mahindra Group, who had recently created buzz with a caption contest on the micro-blogging site, came up with another instalment of the competition.

Announcing another round of caption contest on March 15, Mahindra, 64, shared a picture of a man cycling on a road with a small caravan home attached to his tricycle.

Sharing the image, he wrote a caption that read, "Since many are practising 'social distancing' it's a good time for my Caption Competition. As always, the prize is a Mahindra collectible: a mini, scale model of a Mahindra vehicle".

He added that a prize would be given to the winners of English and Hindi captions. The entries for the competition were open till 6 pm on March 16.

Mahindra’s tweet has received 9.3K likes and 890 retweets. The Mahindra chairman seems to have announced this contest in view of the time when people are practising social distancing amid coronavirus outbreak.

The post also got flooded with hilarious comments. In an attempt to show off their creative side, Twitterati gave funny captions, some including famous movie dialogues.

Here are some of the comments users made on Mahindra’s post:

Friend: Aur kya kar raha hai aajkal?

Me: Kuch khaas nahi, Bas apna ghar chala raha hoon... pic.twitter.com/hIsWFXP7RR — The-Lying-Lama 2.0 (@KyaUkhaadLega) March 15, 2020

Home Delivery — Abhishek (@NanuAbhishekB) March 15, 2020

Le Boss: work from home



Le Doctors: let's take home to work — Shruti Urs (@Shruti_K_Urs_) March 15, 2020

Kya karein sahab, Hume ghar chalana padta hai 😊 — SandeepSh (@Sandyshofficial) March 15, 2020

If a wheel is punctured, this guy has 2 flats. — Pundulkar (@pushkal16) March 15, 2020

Mahindra has, in the past, also thrown open this caption contest to his 7.4 million Twitter followers. Announcing the competition in September last year, he had shared an image of an 'upside down' bus.