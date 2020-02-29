English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Anand Mahindra Just Took a Picture With 'Iron Man,' But It's Not the Marvel Character

Image credits: Twitter.

Anand Mahindra, who is usually known for his social media wit recently took to Twitter to share an image with a different flavor.

Mahindra shared a picture with the statue of the Iron Man of India. The Mumbai-based businessman, who was travelling to Narmada in Gujarat, stopped at the Statue of Unity in Kevadiya and shared picture from there.

The world's tallest statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at 597 feet is a major tourist attraction since being inaugurated in 2018.

Anand Mahindra surprised his millions of Twitter followers by sharing a photo which shows him posing underneath the mammoth statue. He captioned the photo, "For my album of prized memories. At the feet of the real Iron Man—not the Marvel character!"


Since being posted a number of people commented on the snap, with one person writing that Mahindra and Ratan Tata were his icons, while the other referred to theimage and wrote, "The two most biggest gem of India."

A third man referred to Mahindra's contribution to India and wrote, "Sir, you have contributed immensely to Indian economic growth, the caption should be "a nation builder at the feet of real Iron Man"."

“Two bold iron man at one point perspective really great to see sir,” wrote a fourth person.

Here's how people commented:



Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel was one of the key figures in India's struggle for freedom from shackles of the British Raj.

