Anand Mahindra Lauds Flood-Stricken Bangaloreans' Innovation To Commute on Bulldozer

“Necessity is the mother of invention”– This proverb is quite popular, but we seldom get to see it in practice. However, the recent floods in Banglore have forced people to think out of the box in order to commute. The Bellandur floods in Bangalore have made it difficult for residents to commute as the streets have been covered in flood water. Amidst the chaos, some people were seen crossing a street from one side to another on a bulldozer in a viral Twitter video. The video got so much attention on the micro-blogging platform that even business tycoon Anand Mahindra couldn’t keep himself from commenting on it.

Take a look:

I second that thought. Where there’s a will, there’s a way… https://t.co/aJvxVfCbXn — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 6, 2022

The video was shared on Twitter with the caption – “Bengaluru innovation Hub for a reason”. The clip shows a couple of people crossing a road on a bulldozer. The tags in the tweet revealed that the video is from Bellandur. In the viral video, some people can be seen standing on the bulldozer’s engine while others can also be seen standing in the excavator, which is usually used to dig or carry debris.

Anand Mahindra retweeted the viral video and captioned it – “I second that thought. Where there’s a will, there’s a way…” The video has gathered over 8.13 lakh views and more than 6,000 likes so far. In the comments of the video, netizens debated whether it was right to laud those people for their innovative way of tackling the problem or if they should be criticised for risking their lives.

A user commented, “You did not find this risky? Those people are playing with their lives. For what? And millionaires like you applaud and think it’s fine? If it’s so cool, why don’t you try it, minus the flood. Of course, you won’t say anything about crumbling infra to those responsible.”

Another user shed light on the lack of infrastructure in India and wrote, “I am sorry but this has less to do with will and more to do with the sorry condition of infrastructure, climate change, reality of Silicon Valley of India. Hardly anything to celebrate.”

