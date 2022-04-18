Anand Mahindra Lauds Green Bus Stop Designs for Mumbai, Netizens Chip in with Ideas

Industrialist Anand Mahindra, who likes to share posts about exemplary Indian initiatives, recently shared applauded the plan to build world-class bus stops in Mumbai. The proposed ‘cleaner, greener and sleeker’ bus stops will have green roof tops and exercise bars. He also tagged Aaditya Thackeray, who is the Maharashtra minister for tourism and environment. Thackeray reciprocated by thanking Mahindra for the shout-out.

“Finally, Mumbai will get world-class Bus stops to replace the eyesores that have been blots on the landscape. Terrific to also see innovative features like the exercise bar & the ‘cool’ green tops."

Finally, Mumbai will get world-class Bus stops to replace the eyesores that have been blots on the landscape. Terrific to also see innovative features like the exercise bar & the ‘cool’ green tops. Bravo @AUThackeray @IqbalSinghChah2 pic.twitter.com/VkqRcirdNJ— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 16, 2022

“Thank you @anandmahindra ji. The idea is to ensure comfortable public transport and a better sense of design aesthetic for our cities. So while we increase our AC electric bus fleet, we are also ensuring our bus stops get better, for all citizens."

Thank you @anandmahindra ji. The idea is to ensure comfortable public transport and a better sense of design aesthetic for our cities. So while we increase our AC electric bus fleet, we are also ensuring our bus stops get better, for all citizens ☺️🙏🏻 https://t.co/yPemMqtV0D— Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) April 17, 2022

Netizens chipped in with their own ideas.

“Design features can include built-in WiFi,mobilephone charging points, interactive smart boards to provide bus info content,e-books, journey planners,a green roof,solar panels,bicycle parking,a book exchange corner,& even a swing. It can also showcase artwork."

Advertisement

Design features can include built-in WiFi,mobilephone charging points, interactive smart boards to provide bus info content,e-books, journey planners,a green roof,solar panels,bicycle parking,a book exchange corner,& even a swing. It can also showcase artwork #CSR #SMARTNATION 👇 pic.twitter.com/9gmWyxDDOx— Manoj K Jha aka Manu 😷 (@manojgjha) April 16, 2022

“Exercise bar is ‘cool’ but I disagree with having green top. Who will take care of watering and maintaining it. Rather, if you plant solar panel on roof top than it can generate electricity to run electric billboard and thereby generate additional revenue."

Exercise bar is 'cool' but I disagree with having green top. Who will take care of watering and maintaining it. Rather, if you plant solar panel on roof top than it can generate electricity to run electric billboard and thereby generate additional revenue.— Ankush (@csankush111) April 16, 2022

“Two other urgent change needed are 1) BEST drivers stopping buses at the bus stops and not one lane away 2) they start the bus only after passengers have alighted and boarded the bus. This will make our BEST more humane too…"

Finally, Mumbai will get world-class Bus stops to replace the eyesores that have been blots on the landscape. Terrific to also see innovative features like the exercise bar & the ‘cool’ green tops. Bravo @AUThackeray @IqbalSinghChah2 pic.twitter.com/VkqRcirdNJ— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 16, 2022

“Sometime we forgot about the people who come to #busstops. They need space to sit and keep their stuff, protection from rain and sun, safety for women so lighting and surveillance and above all info about next #bus. Rest all can be decoration but with no functional benefits…"

Sometime we forgot about the people who come to #busstops. They need space to sit and keep their stuff, protection from rain and sun, safety for women so lighting and surveillance and above all info about next #bus. Rest all can be decoration but with no functional benefits— Jaspal Singh (@TheJaspalSingh) April 18, 2022

Mumbai municipality body is planning to revamp 105 bus stops.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.