Anand Mahindra Lauds The Concept of This Portable Marriage Hall, Watch Viral Video

With his unique and thought-provoking posts, industrialist Anand Mahindra never fails to astound his social media followers. He recently tweeted an intriguing concept for a mobile wedding venue that was fully functioning. On Sunday, Anand Mahindra shared a video on Twitter showing the portable wedding venue being transported inside a truck. It has a contemporary interior, a 40*30 Square Foot area, and can hold 200 people at once.

The two-minute viral video starts with a large truck and quickly transitions into an elegant, contemporary wedding hall. It also portrays a couple of the events that take place there. The corridor is also observed to be decorated with tasteful lighting, furnishings and air conditioning.

Anand Mahindra tweeted about the video with the following message, “I’d like to meet the person behind the conception and design of this product. So creative and thoughtful. Not only provides a facility to remote areas but also is eco-friendly since it doesn’t take up permanent space in a population-dense country.”

The video has received over 34,000 likes and 7.7 lakh views in the few hours since it was published. The tweet has been retweeted by over 4,000 Twitter users, and many others have expressed their support for the concept in the post’s comments section.

Netizens applauded the innovative idea and thanked Mahindra for highlighting the initiatives of creative people on Twitter.

A user posted, “Amazing, creative & ecofriendly! Its from MH.”

“Awesome. It’s innovative and will help people in organising the reception and will save huge rent costs,” another user commented.

A third user retweeted the video and captioned it, “Very innovative idea, suitable for small marriages. Compliments.. Jai Hind.”

