Anand Mahindra Left Amused at This British Singer's Ghazal Rendition, Old Video Goes Viral

A 5-year-old video of a British singer performing a ghazal is winning hearts on the internet and people are in love with her soulful voice. The old video resurfaced on social media after industrialist Anand Mahindra shared it on Twitter on June 21. The video featured Tanya Wells, who is a British artist. Tanya is trained in Hindustani classical vocal and in the video she sings the song - ‘Gulon Mein Rang Bhare’. Written by renowned poet Faiz Ahmad Faiz, the 1964 ghazal was composed by Pakistani singer Mehdi Hassan.

Tanya’s soulful rendition of the popular ghazal has left netizens impressed. Mahindra was also impressed with the singer’s voice. Sharing the video, he wrote that though the video is 5 years old, he has listened to it for the first time. Appreciating her voice, Mahindra said that there is an elegance in her voice and it has changed the quality of his morning. “If this is what globalisation is, then bring it on,” he added.

A five year old video by British artiste Tanya Wells but I heard it for the first time today. Kitni nazakat hai inki awaaz mein. It changed the quality of this morning…If this is what globalisation is, then bring it on… pic.twitter.com/67XCZkujHf— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 21, 2021

Since being shared, the video has garnered over 61,000 views, hundreds of retweets, and comments. People on the microblogging site were not tired of praising Tanya and her voice. Stating that singing ghazal is not an easy task, one of the users wrote that Tanya left her listeners awestruck with her perfect Urdu diction. Many users called the singer’s voice melodious and striking. Another user thanked Mahindra for sharing the 5-year-old video. “Seems it is a lip-sync, what an effort it must be to master an alien rendition,” a third added.

Waah lajawab Subah bnadi Sir aapne Thanks for this video— Aryan thakur (@samayank786) June 21, 2021

True ! Superb melody ! Ghazal singing is a tough job and Tanya leaves one awe struck with her perfect Urdu diction , soulful voice and the ease with which she delivers this gem .— farhana altaf (@farhanaaltaf1) June 21, 2021

The novelty of seeing a striking Caucasian woman singing ghazals soon gives way to the awe of her sheer talent for this art form—the perfect Urdu diction, the characteristic lilts and inflections of ghazals, and of course the soulful voice….— Manoj K Jha aka Manu (@manojgjha) June 21, 2021

Very beautiful, and thanks for sharing. 'chale bhi aao ke gulshan ka kaarobar chale' is so difficult to translate… Maybe 'come along so the garden will flourish' would be better… #faizahmedfaiz— Suhasini Kirloskar (@TweetySuhasini) June 21, 2021

This is both soothing and melodious at the same time — Rashmil Mathur (@MathurRashmil) June 21, 2021

Kamal hai..Seems it is a lip sync,what an effort it must be to master an alien rendition— PRATEEK YADAV (@PRATEEKgmailcom) June 22, 2021

This is not the first time the industrialist has shared a video that has taken the internet by storm. Earlier, he had shared a video of a young girl playing cricket which left people amazed.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here