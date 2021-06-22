CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#WTCFinal#Coronavirus#Euro2020#Sanjeevani
News18» News»Buzz»Anand Mahindra Left Amused at This British Singer's Ghazal Rendition, Old Video Goes Viral
2-MIN READ

Anand Mahindra Left Amused at This British Singer's Ghazal Rendition, Old Video Goes Viral

Video grab. (Credit: Twitter)

Video grab. (Credit: Twitter)

Anand Mahindra shares British singer’s rendition of Gulon Mein Rang Bhare, here is how netizens reacted.

A 5-year-old video of a British singer performing a ghazal is winning hearts on the internet and people are in love with her soulful voice. The old video resurfaced on social media after industrialist Anand Mahindra shared it on Twitter on June 21. The video featured Tanya Wells, who is a British artist. Tanya is trained in Hindustani classical vocal and in the video she sings the song - ‘Gulon Mein Rang Bhare’. Written by renowned poet Faiz Ahmad Faiz, the 1964 ghazal was composed by Pakistani singer Mehdi Hassan.

Tanya’s soulful rendition of the popular ghazal has left netizens impressed. Mahindra was also impressed with the singer’s voice. Sharing the video, he wrote that though the video is 5 years old, he has listened to it for the first time. Appreciating her voice, Mahindra said that there is an elegance in her voice and it has changed the quality of his morning. “If this is what globalisation is, then bring it on,” he added.

Since being shared, the video has garnered over 61,000 views, hundreds of retweets, and comments. People on the microblogging site were not tired of praising Tanya and her voice. Stating that singing ghazal is not an easy task, one of the users wrote that Tanya left her listeners awestruck with her perfect Urdu diction. Many users called the singer’s voice melodious and striking. Another user thanked Mahindra for sharing the 5-year-old video. “Seems it is a lip-sync, what an effort it must be to master an alien rendition,” a third added.

RELATED STORIES

This is not the first time the industrialist has shared a video that has taken the internet by storm. Earlier, he had shared a video of a young girl playing cricket which left people amazed.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:June 22, 2021, 20:22 IST