Anand Mahindra Lists Down Three Lessons to Learn from Dhoni’s Illustrious Career

Best wishes, memories, and nostalgia poured in from every corner of the cricket world and even outside it after former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday, 15 August.

From legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar to Home Minister Amit Shah, everyone took to some form of social media platform to bid "Mahi" adieu. Among his well-wishers was business tycoon Anand Mahindra who also shared a tweet about Dhoni on Monday. Taking to the microblogging site, Mahindra not only recalled the first time he noticed the cricketer but also pointed out three things that one can learn from him.

"Much has been said about what Dhoni brought to the game. I’m no expert on cricket and I remember I first noticed him when my mother pointed him out on TV intrigued by his hairstyle," he said.

The chairman of Mahindra & Mahindra group added how the former captain of the Indian cricket team reminded him of three important lessons for a lasting impact.“He reminded us that to make an impact: a) Be authentic b) Be bold/take risk c) Stand out,” he adds.

One of the user commented, "Yes sir… MS Dhoni has enormous qualities that motivate him to achieve his goal in his life. Cool minded, quick perfect decision, taking a risk, not to hurt anybody's sentiment, teamwork, many more."

Mahindra Singh Dhoni was the first cricket captain to win an ICC Cricket World Cup on home soil (2011). He is also the captain who won the first-ever ICC World T20 (2007).