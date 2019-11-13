Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

Anand Mahindra Offers Internship to Millionaire's Son Who Left Home to Wash Dishes in Shimla

Dwarkesh Thakkar, 19-year-old heir to millionaire Rakesh Thakkar, was missing since October until he was reportedly found washing dishes in Shimla in November.

News18.com

Updated:November 13, 2019, 7:52 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Anand Mahindra Offers Internship to Millionaire's Son Who Left Home to Wash Dishes in Shimla
File photo of Anand Mahindra.

Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra, who has a penchant for finding and encouraging talent wherever he sees it, has found a new muse to nurture. And this time, it is the son of millionaire businessman Rakesh Thakkar's son Dwarkesh Thakkar.

The 19-year-old heir to the Gujarat-based oil baron was missing since October until he was reportedly found washing dishes in Shimla in November. According to a report in Times of India, the boy had run away from home to protest against studies and to prove his potential in the real world.

The boy's tale so impressed Mahindra that he offered Dwarkesh an internship in his company.

"I admire this young man...he wanted to strike out on his own," the businessman wrote on Twitter. "He may just seem like an eccentric runaway but he could also be tomorrow's successful, independent entrepreneur," he added.

Mahindra further announced that he would be happy to offer Dwarkesh an internship.

Reacting to the offer, Dwarkesh told TOI that he though his future was as yet undecided, the internship was a "great opportunity" and he would definitely take it.

The news of the offer overjoyed Rakesh Thakkar as well who was delighted his son had received an offer from none other than Mahindra himself.

Now that's a rag to riches story with a twist.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram