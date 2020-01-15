Take the pledge to vote

Anand Mahindra Offers to Help Out Man Who Makes Three-Wheelers for Specially-Abled People

Anand Mahindra, who is famous for lending helping hands to people in need, has again hit the headlines.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 15, 2020, 10:38 AM IST
Anand Mahindra Offers to Help Out Man Who Makes Three-Wheelers for Specially-Abled People
The Chairman of Mahindra Group has reacted to an inspiring story of Gujarat-based Vishnu Patel, who makes vehicles using waste electronic materials and parts of old electronic items. The business tycoon has offered to help the special-abled man.

Patel, who belongs to Surat, has so far manufactured seven two-wheelers and three-wheelers battery-operated vehicles.

Patel was quoted as saying to the news agency ANI that people usually throw away wastes, but he ensures that they get used up in making bikes. He further added the he intends to make three-wheelers for "divyangs", which will ferry their families also.

The specially-abled Patel added that if he gets Rs 20 lakh he would make vehicles that will “bring laurels to India.”

Soon the story came to the fore, a Twitter user named Nilesh Patel tagged Anand Mahindra, saying Vishnu Patel has been a “specially-abled person since his 1st year”. But “Patel’s skills are powerful.”

To the tweet, Anand Mahindra reacted, saying “Fabulous story”.

He said he would reach out to Patel and invest in upgradation for his workshop.

The industrialist added that Patel’s story “inspired” him and he would set aside Rs 1 crore as an initial fund to “invest in micro entrepreneurs like him in the country.”

Anand’s tweet has gone viral and has garnered over 15, 000 likes and has got over 3, 000 retweets.

