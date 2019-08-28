Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

'Exhausted Just Watching This': Anand Mahindra Praises Golden Girl PV Sindhu's Extreme Fitness Regime

The Suchitra Badminton Academy in Hyderabad, where Sindhu trained while preparing for the World's, had posted the video on their social media handles on the day Sindhu had won the final.

News18.com

Updated:August 28, 2019, 10:56 AM IST
'Exhausted Just Watching This': Anand Mahindra Praises Golden Girl PV Sindhu's Extreme Fitness Regime
File image of PV Sindhu and Anand Mahindra. Credits: AFP / Reuters,
PV Sindhu had spoken about the importance of physical and mental fitness after her historic victory at the BWF World Championships 2019.

Industrialist Anand Mahindra on Tuesday posted a video of her training in Hyderabad and commended the 24-year-old for inspiring a "generation of budding Indian sportspersons" to follow her lead.

The Suchitra Badminton Academy in Hyderabad, where Sindhu trained while preparing for the World's, had posted the video on their social media handles on the day Sindhu had won the final.

Mahindra tweeted: "Brutal. I'm exhausted just watching this. But now there's no mystery about why she's the World Champ. A whole generation of budding Indian sportspersons will follow her lead & not shrink from the commitment required to get to the top..."

"Nothing comes easy!" responded Twitterati in agreement.

Sindhu had thanked her fitness trainer Srikanth Verma along with coaches Kim Ji Hyun and Pullela Gopichand for the victory. She beat Japan's Nozomi Okuhara 21-7, 21-7 in a dominant display in Basel to become the first Indian to win gold at the BWF World Championships

(With IANS inputs)

