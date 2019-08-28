'Exhausted Just Watching This': Anand Mahindra Praises Golden Girl PV Sindhu's Extreme Fitness Regime
The Suchitra Badminton Academy in Hyderabad, where Sindhu trained while preparing for the World's, had posted the video on their social media handles on the day Sindhu had won the final.
File image of PV Sindhu and Anand Mahindra. Credits: AFP / Reuters,
PV Sindhu had spoken about the importance of physical and mental fitness after her historic victory at the BWF World Championships 2019.
Industrialist Anand Mahindra on Tuesday posted a video of her training in Hyderabad and commended the 24-year-old for inspiring a "generation of budding Indian sportspersons" to follow her lead.
Mahindra tweeted: "Brutal. I'm exhausted just watching this. But now there's no mystery about why she's the World Champ. A whole generation of budding Indian sportspersons will follow her lead & not shrink from the commitment required to get to the top..."
Brutal. I’m exhausted just watching this. But now there’s no mystery about why she’s the World Champ. A whole generation of budding Indian sportspersons will follow her lead & not shrink from the commitment required to get to the top... pic.twitter.com/EYPp677AjU— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 27, 2019
"Nothing comes easy!" responded Twitterati in agreement.
Nothing comes easy! She deserves even further victories. May God bless her with all prosperity.— smith ananth (@ananth_smith) August 27, 2019
An example of " You make your own destiny "— Chirag (@igot10on10) August 27, 2019
Sindhu came to my school as Chief guest for Sports day celebrations She is 20 years old thenI was shocked to know her achievements by that age Later she continued her conquer in Olympics and BWF A champ who is inspiring millions of parents to send their girls into Sports— Santhosh YVD (@Yvd_Santhosh) August 27, 2019
Wow she reiterated, hard work will take to top!👌💐 pic.twitter.com/JReI9f0gWh— Shan G 🌞 (@Shan10_G) August 27, 2019
Sir ! Thank you for sharing!! This is what it takes to be a CHAMPION.👏👏— Urbanrural1 (@Urbanrural11) August 27, 2019
Sindhu had thanked her fitness trainer Srikanth Verma along with coaches Kim Ji Hyun and Pullela Gopichand for the victory. She beat Japan's Nozomi Okuhara 21-7, 21-7 in a dominant display in Basel to become the first Indian to win gold at the BWF World Championships
(With IANS inputs)
