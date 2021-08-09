Anand Mahindra Promises XUV700 to Olympian Neeraj Chopra, Move Lauded Online

Neeraj Chopra’s javelin throw was historic as it gave India its first-ever athletics medal — a gold. The happiness was difficult to behold as people flooded social media with tweets and messages for the 23-year-old Olympian. A series of rewards were announced not only for Neeraj but other Olympians who had brought India glory in the Tokyo Olympics 2020. However, as the man of the moment was Neeraj, one of the Twitter users requested business tycoon Anand Mahindra to gift a Mahindra XUV700, the company’s upcoming SUV, to the gold medallist.

Mahindra, who enjoys over 8 million followers on the micro-blogging platform, has been congratulating the winners and participants of the ongoing Tokyo Olympics. After the historic victory, Mahindra had tweeted a picture of Neeraj alongside a still from the movie, Baahubali featuring South actor Prabhas. The caption on the tweet read, “We are all in your army.”

Mahindra’s tweets are very popular among Twitterati. In response to his comparison tweet, a user asked him to gift the upcoming XUV700 to the Olympic champion. The industrialist wasted no time and said that it would be his personal privilege and honour to gift the golden athlete an XUV 700. Tagging two of his subordinates, Mahindra asked them to keep an XUV ready for Neeraj.

Yes indeed. It will be my personal privilege & honour to gift our Golden Athlete an XUV 7OO @rajesh664 @vijaynakra Keep one ready for him please. https://t.co/O544iM1KDf— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 7, 2021

It did not take much time for the tweet to go viral. Twitter users not only hailed Mahindra for his generosity but also suggested that he could select and sponsor athletes. Another user wrote, “You are always inspiring, sir. If Mahindra group uses its CSR funds to build sports complexes in some cities/towns, then it will help the coming generation. We need to build world-class sports facilities.”

You are always inspiring sir. If mahendra group builds sports complex in some cities/town's via CSR funds then it will help coming generation. we need to build world class sports facilities.

At the closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics 2020, Paris took the torch from Tokyo to organise the 2024 Summer Olympic games. Therefore, one of the Twitter users urged Mahindra to take care of the athletics for the next Olympic, Paris 2024. The user wrote, “Why only a car, you should take care of athletics for the next Olympic as it will be a great honour, let’s start Paris 2024 preparation, are you ready Mahindra ji?"

India recorded its best-ever medal tally at Tokyo Olympics 2020. It breached the London 2012 mark of 6 medals.

