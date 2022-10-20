Anand Mahindra Quips About Pilots Dozing Off in Cockpit, Internet Can't Stop Laughing

Industrialist Anand Mahindra is widely appreciated for his funny and informative Twitter feed. On Monday, too, the Mahindra Group Chairman took to the microblogging site with a snappy tweet that he did in response to an interesting article concerning air safety. Mr Mahindra retweeted a news article with a concerning headline about pilots falling asleep in cockpits mid-flight. The industrialist, evidently scheduled to board a flight around the time of the tweet, made a sarcasm-dipped observation about how much he needed to read the article before flying.

The headline of the article that Anand Mahindra was referring to, read, “66% of pilots doze off in cockpits, reveals the survey.” Mahindra quipped, “Great. Just what I needed to read before taking a flight…” in a quote tweet.

Great. Just what I needed to read before taking a flight… https://t.co/iOfGyCg5rC — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) October 20, 2022

The findings of the survey aside, Mahindra’s wonderful sense of humour echoed with several followers, several of whom commented on his post.

One user suggested that an announcement about a gift by Mahindra may be helpful for the pilot to be awake.

“Lolz Announce Gift to pilot on entering. I promise he will be awake for the next few days.”

Lolz Announce Gift 🚗 yo pilot on entering. I promise he will b awake for next few days 😜 — Ishaan Meet 🇮🇳 (@ishaanmeet) October 20, 2022

Another said, “Sir this is for commercial flight, not applicable for your private jet.”

Sir this is for commercial flight, not applicable for your private jet 😀 — Mohit (@803Mohit) October 20, 2022

Quoting the results of a survey conducted by the NGO Safety Matters Foundation, which saw the participation of 542 Indian pilots, the article reported that over half (54 per cent) of the pilots suffer from severe excessive daytime sleepiness. Meanwhile, 41 per cent suffer from moderate daytime sleepiness. The more concerning figure, however, was 66 per cent- the percentage of pilots who admitted to dozing off in the cockpit without alerting their fellow crew members in the survey, reported TOI. Fatigue, the root cause of sleepiness among pilots, was one of the causal factors of the 2010 Mangalore crash that claimed 158 lives.

The pilots attributed back-to-back morning departures as the leading cause of fatigue.

