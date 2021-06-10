Anand Mahindra Reveals What His Mood Will be Like Once the Lockdown is Over, Twitter Can Relate

Business tycoon Anand Mahindra has shared a short cute video that features a woman with her pet dog. In the clip, one can see the furry fellow jumping out of its couch in extreme excitement. Few seconds before jumping off, he was seen getting quite hyper. The woman’s expression too is seen changing her expressions from being shocked to laughing out loud. Relating to the sentiment, Mahindra mentioned that his reaction will be similar to the doggy’s once the pandemic gets over. He also speculated that the woman and her four-legged friend are watching a soccer match.

His social media post has clearly brought a smile to many netizens’ faces. Quite a lot of people have shared that they too cannot wait for the pandemic to get over.

Here is a look at some of the many reactions:

I guess they’re watching a soccer match. But I’m going to be just like that pooch when someone finally announces on TV that the pandemic is done and dusted… pic.twitter.com/IDpz6YFnQm— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 9, 2021

Bestest — Yoga se Hoga (@yogesh_kaushik) June 9, 2021

very hilarious mann ki baat. 🙂— Minal Sawant (@MinalSawant16) June 9, 2021

True Sir, I guess that’ll be the kind of reaction from most of us!— beulah raj (@beulahraj1) June 10, 2021

Really…I wish too …when that moment come n we all jump— Mugdha Aole (@mugdhaaole) June 9, 2021

The video on Twitter alone has crossed 85 thousand views till now. Some users have also shared cute animal videos in reply to the post.

Take a look:

And , sometimes dog enjoy with music pic.twitter.com/itzDav1veE— Naval Sharma (@NavalSh21423304) June 10, 2021

Dogs can even dribble ⚽ pic.twitter.com/ilFamKQ4gI— Bhavesh S (@BhaveshS31) June 9, 2021

Sometimes a human being cannot teach a human being as much as an animal teaches a human being. pic.twitter.com/67zFevWCHh— Chetan agarwal (@Chetanniketa) June 9, 2021

The coronavirus disease has caused extreme loss to human life and businesses. Industries such as travel, tourism and hospitality are entirely shaken and to date have not been able to revive themselves completely. Many sports tournaments and entertainment events have also been cancelled because of this reason. The latest to fall prey to COVID-19 was the Indian Premier League 2021 which was being played in India. The Board of Control for Cricket in India has now moved the remaining matches of the league to the United Arab Emirates.

The Indian Government, in order to curtail the spread of the deadly virus, has announced free vaccination for all people above the age of 18 from June 21. Further, CBSE and many state boards have also cancelled Class 10 and Class 12 exams so that children are not exposed to any kind of risk.

