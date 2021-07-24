Anand Mahindra Revisits School Days, Shares Hidden Gem from His Vault of Memories

It is customary for business tycoon Anand Mahindra to share some of the most interesting posts online. He occasionally unearths fascinating insights of developments from around the world which makes his Twitter feed engaging. Recently, he shared an old video wherein his childhood classmate was singing a song in Malayalam. The post left followers delighted and went instantly viral. Mahindra informed that the foreigner who featured in the clip was none other than his friend Nicholas Horsburgh, whom he fondly refers to as Nick.

After watching Nick’s video, the 66-year-old businessman mined a priceless gem from his vault of memories. He retrieved a vintage 1968-69 batch picture. In the black and white photo from his school album, a young Mahindra was seen playing the guitar. Exuding some cool band vibes, he is even wearing Beatle Boots. He revealed that the boy at the mic is his friend from the previous video Nick.

The Mahindra and Mahindra Group chairman tweeted, “After seeing that video of Nick, I retrieved this pic from my school album. That’s Nick at the mike. Always the singer. The twerp to his left is yours truly. Despite being a junior they let me join their band: ‘The Blackjacks.’ Maybe Nick will remind me what song we were playing.”

In my school in Ooty, we had two kids from a British family settled in India. Nicholas Horsburgh & his brother Michael had local nicknames: ‘Nagu & Muthu.’ I had no idea HOW native Nick had become until a video of him singing a Malayalam song recently surfaced in social media! pic.twitter.com/VGgPApdq3m— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 22, 2021

Speaking about the video, Mahindra reminisced about his school days in Ooty. He recalled that there were these two children from a British family who settled in India. He identified the sibling duo of Nicholas Horsburgh and Michael, with their local nicknames - ‘Nagu and Muthu.’Nicholas is seen singing the song Pathinalam Ravudichathu from the 1973 film Maram. His performance impressed his industrialist friend and his fans on the platform alike. “In my school in Ooty, we had two kids from a British family settled in India. Nicholas Horsburgh and his brother Michael had local nicknames: ‘Nagu & Muthu.’ I had no idea how native Nick had become until a video of him singing a Malayalam song recently surfaced in social media,” Mahindra said in a tweet.

After seeing that video of Nick, I retrieved this pic from my school album. That’s Nick at the mike. Always the singer. The twerp to his left is yours truly. Despite being a junior they let me join their band: ‘The Blackjacks.’ Maybe Nick will remind me what song we were playing pic.twitter.com/eTOswGBi2J— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 22, 2021

Mahindra’s share prompted users of the micro-blogging site to come up with all kinds of comments. “Such a great share. You are indeed a cool personality other than being fervent and dedicated,” expressed a Twitter user. Another asked, “Now that's some serious nostalgia sir …. Do you sing now too?”

