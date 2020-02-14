Anand Mahindra Salutes Pulwama Martyrs on Valentine's Day with a Rose
Today, a year onward, the country is mourning the loss of the jawans. And businessman Anand Mahindra seems to have come up with a tribute that sums up the mood of many this Valentine's Day.
Mahindra CEO Anand Mahindra had a special message this Valentine's Day | Image credit: Twitter
As the world celebrated the day of love on Valentine's Day, India remembered February 14 on a more somber note as the day marked a year of the dastardly Pulwama terror attack that killed 40 soldiers.
A convoy carrying Central Reserve Police Force soldiers was bombed on Jammu Srinagar National Highway by a suicide-bombing vehicle. The incident caused outrage across the country and culminated in the attack by the Indian armed forces in an alleged terror camp in Balakot.
To mark the day, Mahindra group launched a campaign called #LoveForJawans and also shared a video depicting a young man holding a bouquet of roses, only to deposit it at the grave of a martyr.
Taking the initiative forward, the Mahindra Group chairman posted a small video of himself holding up a rose for the fallen jawans and saluting them in tribute.
I Retweeted the appeal By @MahindraRise for a ‘Love Salute’ to our Jawans. Here’s mine in remembrance of the martyrs of Pulwama today, on #ValentinesDay. Sacrifice is the highest form of love. Thank you for putting your life on the line for us. #LoveForJawans @MahindraRise pic.twitter.com/Oda0B4DPJg— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) February 14, 2020
"Sacrifice is the highest form of love. Thank you for putting your life on the line for us. #LoveForJawans", Mahindra tweeted.
The tweet has over 6,000 likes. Many on Twitter complimented Mahindra on the initiative.
Where do you get so much stamina? Love you sir.— Rahul_Yadav (@RahulkumarINR) February 14, 2020
A rose is such an apt choice for this #PulwamaAttack Anniversary ! 💐Love for nation & the brave hearts defending the nation shud always be the first love !— Vikas@medimojo (@medimojovikas) February 14, 2020
#LoveForJawans @MahindraRise We sleep peacefully because u r awake... #Salute pic.twitter.com/eA5MXpTQtd— Abhijeet Hasnale (@abhijeet00700) February 14, 2020
