Anand Mahindra Salutes Pulwama Martyrs on Valentine's Day with a Rose

As the world celebrated the day of love on Valentine's Day, India remembered February 14 on a more somber note as the day marked a year of the dastardly Pulwama terror attack that killed 40 soldiers.

A convoy carrying Central Reserve Police Force soldiers was bombed on Jammu Srinagar National Highway by a suicide-bombing vehicle. The incident caused outrage across the country and culminated in the attack by the Indian armed forces in an alleged terror camp in Balakot.

Today, a year onward, the country is mourning the loss of the jawans. And businessman Anand Mahindra seems to have come up with a tribute that sums up the mood of many this Valentine's Day.

To mark the day, Mahindra group launched a campaign called #LoveForJawans and also shared a video depicting a young man holding a bouquet of roses, only to deposit it at the grave of a martyr.

Taking the initiative forward, the Mahindra Group chairman posted a small video of himself holding up a rose for the fallen jawans and saluting them in tribute.

I Retweeted the appeal By @MahindraRise for a ‘Love Salute’ to our Jawans. Here’s mine in remembrance of the martyrs of Pulwama today, on #ValentinesDay. Sacrifice is the highest form of love. Thank you for putting your life on the line for us. #LoveForJawans @MahindraRise pic.twitter.com/Oda0B4DPJg — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) February 14, 2020

"Sacrifice is the highest form of love. Thank you for putting your life on the line for us. #LoveForJawans", Mahindra tweeted.

The tweet has over 6,000 likes. Many on Twitter complimented Mahindra on the initiative.

Where do you get so much stamina? Love you sir. — Rahul_Yadav (@RahulkumarINR) February 14, 2020

A rose is such an apt choice for this #PulwamaAttack Anniversary ! 💐Love for nation & the brave hearts defending the nation shud always be the first love ! — Vikas@medimojo (@medimojovikas) February 14, 2020

