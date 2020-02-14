Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

Anand Mahindra Salutes Pulwama Martyrs on Valentine's Day with a Rose

Today, a year onward, the country is mourning the loss of the jawans. And businessman Anand Mahindra seems to have come up with a tribute that sums up the mood of many this Valentine's Day.

News18.com

Updated:February 14, 2020, 7:11 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Anand Mahindra Salutes Pulwama Martyrs on Valentine's Day with a Rose
Mahindra CEO Anand Mahindra had a special message this Valentine's Day | Image credit: Twitter

As the world celebrated the day of love on Valentine's Day, India remembered February 14 on a more somber note as the day marked a year of the dastardly Pulwama terror attack that killed 40 soldiers.

A convoy carrying Central Reserve Police Force soldiers was bombed on Jammu Srinagar National Highway by a suicide-bombing vehicle. The incident caused outrage across the country and culminated in the attack by the Indian armed forces in an alleged terror camp in Balakot.

Today, a year onward, the country is mourning the loss of the jawans. And businessman Anand Mahindra seems to have come up with a tribute that sums up the mood of many this Valentine's Day.

To mark the day, Mahindra group launched a campaign called #LoveForJawans and also shared a video depicting a young man holding a bouquet of roses, only to deposit it at the grave of a martyr.

Taking the initiative forward, the Mahindra Group chairman posted a small video of himself holding up a rose for the fallen jawans and saluting them in tribute.

"Sacrifice is the highest form of love. Thank you for putting your life on the line for us. #LoveForJawans", Mahindra tweeted.

The tweet has over 6,000 likes. Many on Twitter complimented Mahindra on the initiative.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram