Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

Anand Mahindra Tweets He's 'Ashamed' to Not have Known Tamil is World's Oldest Language

In a last to join the buzz was Anand Mahindra, the Chairman of Mahindra Group, who took to Twitter to "confess" his shame of not knowing the 'language fact' that PM Modi had mentioned .

News18.com

Updated:October 1, 2019, 9:27 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Anand Mahindra Tweets He's 'Ashamed' to Not have Known Tamil is World's Oldest Language
(Twitter/ @anandmahindra)

Following the speech of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the 74th United Nations General Assembly meeting in New York, there has been a lot of buzz about Tamil being "the oldest language of the world."

During his speech, PM Modi had quoted 3000-year old Tamil poet to describe India's idea of 'unity in diversity'.

Anand Mahindra, the Chairman of Mahindra Group, who took to Twitter to "confess" his shame of not knowing the 'language fact' that PM Modi had mentioned.

He wrote, "I am ashamed to confess that until the PM mentioned at the @UN that Tamil is the oldest living language in the world, I was unaware of that fact. We need to to spread much greater knowledge & pride of that distinction throughout India."

In another tweet, he further added, "I attended a boarding school in Udhagamandalam & should have studied Tamil. Unfortunately, from my schoolmates, I learned only some choice words of abuse which make the Tamil speaking members of my board blush!"

The posts have garnered mixed views where people have argued whether Tamil is for real the oldest language.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram