Anand Mahindra Shares Emotional Memory From Visit to Golden Temple in Diwali of 1975

Industrialist Anand Mahindra is many things- businessman, philanthropist, pioneer but recently he has been playing the role of an informal motivational speaker on his Twitter handle.

As the country lit up with lights (and hopes) for Diwali amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, Mahindra shared a fond memory of a Diwali from his past that he carries till this day.

Mahindra revealed that he is not only a genius businessman but a spiritual man as well. He shared two side-by-side pictures; one features a Golden Temple imbued in golden light while the other shows his wrist wearing a traditional kada.

In the captions, he retells the story of how he came to possess the bangle. He had taken a semester off from his US college to go travelling (every millennial’s dream). He arrived in India and started backpacking, hitchhiking; very meagre ways of travelling. On the day of Diwali in 1975, he arrived in Amritsar. There, he purchased a kada and had it blessed at the famous Golden Temple Gurudwara.

He has not taken it off since that day, having worn it every day for more than four decades now. He revealed how his friends in America called it his ‘steel bangle.’

Here is the full tweet:

In 1975 I took a semester off from college in the U.S & hitchhiked/took ST buses around India.On Diwali I arrived in Amritsar. I bought a Kada & had it blessed in the Golden Temple. I have not taken it off since then..Back in the US, my friends called it my ‘steel bangle.’ pic.twitter.com/tFdftZuGHd — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) November 14, 2020

The memory has been liked over 27.8K times and hundreds of people responded their own kada stories.

In 1972 we were kicked out of Jinja , Uganda & came to London. In 1974 my mum went to India for 2 months. I asked her to get a kada. Haven’t taken it off since. pic.twitter.com/IBPMApQEti — Raj Tailor +44🇬🇧 +91🇮🇳 +256🇺🇬 (@rajtailor) November 14, 2020

Have my "bangle of steel" since last 17 years and never separated it except for few MRI's. I'm 26 and it has been my protector and direct blessings from Babaji! pic.twitter.com/RMwNyKbx2C — Ruby (@Ruby94641399) November 14, 2020

The 65-year-old conglomerate owner has a slice of pie in almost every major industry ranging from aerospace to agriculture and banking to steel. The company is most recognisable for their motor vehicle company and its cars.

Before he handled the reigns of the Mahindra Group, he studied filmmaking and architecture from the Harvard University and later MBA from Harvard Business school. The story he shared on Twitter is from his days as an undergraduate student studying films.

He often shares stories from his past or things he finds inspiring with his over 8.2 million followers on the microblogging site. The inspiring, motivational posts have become a regular identifier of his Twitter presence.