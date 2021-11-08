Anand Mahindra Shares Inspiring Video of Kid Rock Climbing: 'Makes My Fears Vanish'

Doesn’t it seem uncanny that a goal looks impossible for Anand Mahindra, the chairman of Mahindra Group? Apparently, when it does, the business tycoon puts up a video and feels motivated once again. Known for posting significant anecdotes from around the world accompanied by powerful and thought-provoking messages, Mahindra’s fanbase on Twitter is ever-expanding. People have faith in the cars produced by his auto-manufacturing company as well as the industrialist’s witty tweets.

In his latest post, Mahindra shared a video which could probably change the way you approach your problems. Make no mistake, the clip, as mentioned by him, has earlier featured on his social media account. The businessman feels that despite being a couple of years old, the video can ever be ‘dated.’ The clip shows a little boy trying arduously to scale a rock-climbing wall.

The toddler continues to put in efforts on the job. What inspires the most about the clip is the boy’s never-giving-up attitude. The fighting spirit is palpable as he tries multiple attempts to the task until he eventually succeeds. While the toddler manages to reach the top, motivational phrases like “Believe in yourself" and “Keep going" show up on the screen.

“This video is from a couple of years ago, but I don’t think it will ever be ‘dated.’ I like to put it on every now & then, especially when some personal or business goal is looking intimidating or impossible! All my fears vanish instantly," Mahindra wrote, while sharing the video.

On the micro-blogging site, the post gained popularity. The business magnate was thanked by users of the platform as the video thoroughly inspired them. In addition to nearly 6000 likes, the clip has collected over 85000 views and counting.

Meanwhile, Mahindra gave a glimpse of how India is actively participating in the digital drive. A video shared by him revealed how prevalent digital transactions have become in the nation today realising the government’s vision of a cashless economy.

“Do you need any more evidence of the large-scale conversion to digital payments in India?!" asked Mahindra in his tweet.

