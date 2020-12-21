Anand Mahindra Shares Intriguing Wildlife Clip of Elephant and Tiger, Invokes William Blake's Poem

Wildlife videos often go viral on the internet as people find them interesting. Chairman of Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra has shared an intriguing wildlife clip on social media. The video features a tiger and an elephant.

In the clip, the elephant can be seen standing on a field in front of bushes, wagging his tail. But, as soon as the camera is zoomed in, a tiger is seen sitting in the bushes.

Posting the video on Twitter, Mahindra wrote, “Tyger Tyger, burning bright, ....In what distant deeps or skies. Burnt the fire of thine eyes? William Blake’s famous poem comes alive in this amazing clip.”

He also informed netizens that the clip was shared by his sister who has a home in Coorg, adding that it’s from the Nagarhole reserve.

The video has garnered 41K views. It has left netizens wondering as to what the tiger was planning to do. A user said this is her favourite poem and thanked Mahindra for sharing it.

"Lessons for us LIVE N LET LIVE by principles of COEXISTENCE N ACCOMMODATION," wrote a netizen.

A curious twitterati asked if a tiger can alone take on an elephant.

One person referred to the tiger as a “silent stalker”, asking what’s going on in the mind of it. She added if it is amused to see the wagging tail of the elephant.

Mahindra, on December 15, shared an emotional Christmas advertisement on the micro-blogging

site. The advertisement showed how an old man puts in a lot of effort to make her granddaughter happy on the festival.

The old man is shown attempting to lift kettlebell. Initially, he fails, but gradually, he manages to lift it up. The interesting thing in the video was that every time the old man prepares for exercise, he glances at a photo frame.

The sweet suspense is finally revealed towards the end of the video as to why the old man was lifting the kettlebell. He visits his daughter’s house on Christmas where he gifts his granddaughter a star meant to be placed on a Christmas tree. The man lifts the little girl with his hands to help her place that star on the top of the Christmas tree.

Posting the clip, Mahindra wrote, “Shoot; you made me cry so early in the day. No granddaughter yet but my grandson’s that age.”

This clip too received overwhelming response from netizens. It has got more than 128K views.