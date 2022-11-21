Anand Mahindra Shares Monday Motivation Message With a Stunning 'Bird's Eye View' Video

The chairman of Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra posted a Monday motivation tweet with a real ‘bird’s eye view’. In the clip, a mini-camera can be seen hooked on a bird that is taking flight over what is a breathtaking landscape. Clear blue sky overhead and wonderful greens below, watching it from the bird’s perspective makes it more magnificent.

Anand Mahindra also wrote, “A mini cam hooked on to this magnificent bird allows us to literally get a ‘bird’s eye view.’ I find it useful to start a week by trying to always start with the big picture instead of getting bogged down in the nitty-gritty right away.”

Take a peek here:

A mini-cam hooked on to this magnificent bird allows us to literally get a ‘bird’s eye view.’ I find it useful to start a week by trying to always start with the big picture instead of getting bogged down in the nitty-gritty right away #MondayMotivation pic.twitter.com/sTLNwSMXYa— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) November 21, 2022

The clip, originally posted in 2019, has staked up 1.3 million views along with a flood reaction from social media users. Many users shared the messages they derived from the video. One Twitter user wrote, “What I should learn from this bird is that the height of mountains is like problems. My wings are the opportunities, I should believe in me and fly high by ignoring the mountains.”

What i should learn from this bird is the hight of mountains are like problems,My wings are the opportunities,i should beleive in me & fly high by ignoring the mountains #natuare learnings.— Jaydeep (@jaydeep19122001) November 21, 2022

“No limit is the message of this video,” another user commented.

No limit is the msg in the video— Sunil Kumar Agrwal (@SunilAgrawal01) November 21, 2022

A user highlighted the benefits of seeing the problems with a bird’s eye view.

That’s correct sir, but now technology has given drone so one can see ‘bird’s eye view’ without bird.But yes, looking problems from a distance helps one solve faster as they look small 😂 — Sundeep Matharoo (@SundeepMatharoo) November 21, 2022

Meanwhile, Anand Mahindra was recently swept up in an unexpected photoshop meme trend on Twitter. The industrialist tweeted about Mahindra Group introducing a rodeo team in the US. Social media users asked if they were going to see him wearing a cowboy hat soon. To which Mahindra replied he would love to see someone put one over his photos. And so began the meme trend surrounding him. Twitter users shared several photoshopped versions of the industrialist in cowboy hats.

I blame this squarely on you sir for giving us the idea! 😀Behold the ScorpioBhai! pic.twitter.com/QfOpoMxDfZ— Ram Raja (@ramistheraja) November 17, 2022

Some edits were more realistic than others. Mahindra also responded to a few of these edits and picked his favourite ones.

