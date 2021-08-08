CHANGE LANGUAGE
Anand Mahindra Shares Old Photo of Mumbai's Taj Hotel When Rooms Cost Rs 6 Per Night
4-MIN READ

A slew of anecdotes from the olden days came pouring in on Twitter. (Credits: Twitter/@anandmahindra)

"₹6 per night for the Taj, Mumbai? Now those were the days…" Anand Mahindra wrote on Twitter

Industrialist Anand Mahindra recently shared an interesting “way to beat inflation" on Twitter. The solution to inflation was a time machine, he wrote on the microblogging platform, sharing a photo of the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel of Mumbai in black and white, from a time when a room at the luxury hotel used to cost just Rs 6 per night. “So here’s a way to beat inflation. Get into a time machine and go back…way back. ₹6 per night for the Taj, Mumbai? Now those were the days…" Mahindra wrote on Twitter, along with the old hotel advert. Check out the post here:

Soon, netizens were coming up with more interesting trivia. “Initially in 1903, it charged Rs 13 for rooms with fans & attached bathrooms & Rs 20 with full board. During World War I hotel was converted into a military hospital with 600 beds. Floor count: 6 floors in The Taj Mahal Palace, 20 floors in Taj Mahal Tower @TataCompanies Then & Now," one user wrote, responding to Mahindra’s post.

A Twitter user shared another old advertisement for The Taj, captioning it “admirable".

A slew of anecdotes from the olden days came pouring in.

Some other users did some math and said the golden times weren’t all that golden.

Some questioned the “time machine" solution.

The Twitter post now has almost 8000 likes, 700 odd retweets and almost 50 quote tweets on the microblogging platform.

Anand Mahindra shares information and other delightful things with his Twitter followers every now and then. Keeping up with the routine, the chairman of Mahindra Group posted a video of some beautiful ducks, recently spotted in Assam after almost a century.

He occasionally unearths fascinating insights of developments from around the world which makes his Twitter feed engaging. Recently, he shared an old video wherein his childhood classmate was singing a song in Malayalam. The post left followers delighted and went instantly viral. Mahindra informed that the foreigner who featured in the clip was none other than his friend Nicholas Horsburgh, whom he fondly refers to as Nick. Recently, he took to Twitter during to compare Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra with ‘Baahubali’ from the famous film of the same name.

first published:August 08, 2021, 12:38 IST