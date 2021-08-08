Anand Mahindra Shares Old Photo of Mumbai's Taj Hotel When Rooms Cost Rs 6 Per Night

Industrialist Anand Mahindra recently shared an interesting “way to beat inflation" on Twitter. The solution to inflation was a time machine, he wrote on the microblogging platform, sharing a photo of the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel of Mumbai in black and white, from a time when a room at the luxury hotel used to cost just Rs 6 per night. “So here’s a way to beat inflation. Get into a time machine and go back…way back. ₹6 per night for the Taj, Mumbai? Now those were the days…" Mahindra wrote on Twitter, along with the old hotel advert. Check out the post here:

So here’s a way to beat inflation. Get into a time machine and go back…way back. ₹6 per night for the Taj, Mumbai? Now those were the days… pic.twitter.com/7WYHqKodGx— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 6, 2021

Soon, netizens were coming up with more interesting trivia. “Initially in 1903, it charged Rs 13 for rooms with fans & attached bathrooms & Rs 20 with full board. During World War I hotel was converted into a military hospital with 600 beds. Floor count: 6 floors in The Taj Mahal Palace, 20 floors in Taj Mahal Tower @TataCompanies Then & Now," one user wrote, responding to Mahindra’s post.

Initially in 1903,it charged Rs 13 for rooms with fans & attached bathrooms & Rs 20 with full board.During World War I hotel was converted into a military hospital with 600 beds.Floor count: 6 floors in The Taj Mahal Palace,20 floors in Taj Mahal Tower@TataCompaniesThen & Now. pic.twitter.com/AJJWaH5Sxf— Manoj K Jha aka Manu 😷 (@manojgjha) August 6, 2021

A Twitter user shared another old advertisement for The Taj, captioning it “admirable".

A slew of anecdotes from the olden days came pouring in.

In my college life I had to ride my bicycle to go even 50 km. All this was free. Now I have to buy 1 liter Petrol for 100 Rupees.— Jack_Harper ISupportCAA (@pathakbk) August 6, 2021

6 Rs/ night in 1903 could buy 0.4 GBP i.e. $1.95 i.e 2.67 gms of Gold as per historical price of gold ($20.67/oz) in 1903. Today’s value of 2.67 gms gold of around Rs 13,000. Not very far off from current room night.— Viral Mehta (@ViralM78) August 6, 2021

My grandfather born in 1989, got Rs12, his first monthly salary as a Maths teacher in a primary school in Mianwali (now in Pakistan), lived a great life. Well multiply it by 3000 times in over 100 years., imagine those good days, compare n enjoy.— Vinod Gulati (@vkgdrawnear) August 7, 2021

Sir, earnings were also meagre. My father's salary was Rs 147/- pm in 1940 he was in Reserve Bank of India. Though managed family very well.— Nandini Joshi नंदिनी जोशी (@NandiniJoshi9) August 6, 2021

I used to stay in village when I was in class 1 to 4 … Still remember getting 5 icecream in 25 paise …. 5paisa/ icecream which we get in Rs 10. This is just 35 yr back— ashish (@ashish_munjal) August 7, 2021

Some other users did some math and said the golden times weren’t all that golden.

Assuming a 7.1% headline inflation rate, the room tariff in today's terms would be Rs. 19,647. The tariff for a room tonight (without coupon codes :P) is Rs. 18,700. So Slightly cheaper than what it was in 1903.— That guy (@blablablaa) August 6, 2021

People's daily wages was 1 Anna in those days 😡🤔 pic.twitter.com/wlVZbDx3fH— R.PRAKASH (@premji1403) August 7, 2021

At roughly 6% inflation calculated over 118 years it’s same room rent as today. INR 10k odd.— Aloke a.k.a All-OK (@alokvohr3) August 7, 2021

Very interesting! The question however is what's the value of Rs6 in 1903 today? How many people could afford to pay Rs 6 per night for a hotel in those days?@anandmahindra— Subir Gupta (@subirgupta58) August 7, 2021

Some questioned the “time machine" solution.

🤩🤩We may get into a time machine and go there .But can you stay there without your mobile phone and internet service.— Rani D. I (@ImaculateRani) August 6, 2021

The Twitter post now has almost 8000 likes, 700 odd retweets and almost 50 quote tweets on the microblogging platform.

