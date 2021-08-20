Anand Mahindra Shares Photo of New York Woman Carrying Desi 'Dabba'

Business tycoon Anand Mahindra’s Twitter account is a potpourri of posts spreading hope, positivity, savagery, and a little bit of humour. But his recent tweet will make any Indian proud. Mahindra, on Thursday, shared a picture of a woman walking in New York. What may seem extremely ordinary to you, also had a very interesting element – the woman was seen carrying a steel tiffin carrier with her.

These steel dabbas, which are rampant among office goers in India, hold a nostalgic touch. Mahindra shared the picture and accompanied it with the description of the location where it was clicked that aptly captured the emotion - "New York, Central Park, Dabba Walli.” This is the post that we are talking about:

New York, Central Park. Dabba walli pic.twitter.com/vMZmToLbOH— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 19, 2021

The picture, which dips of love for the nation and its roots, soon went massively viral on social media. Since Thursday, it has racked up 16k likes and 600 retweets on the microblogging platform. Fans of the businessman soon crowded his post to comment. A Twitter user wrote that no place can take away the culture of our country out of an Indian, while another comment read that she is looking very classy and elegant in the way she is carrying the dabba. Another user however pointed out that this practice is common in Central Park where many Indians are seen carrying these tiffin boxes to office. One woman shared her memory of the steel dabba. She wrote that some years back she brought her own dabba in Netherlands, and when she shared it with her mother, she laughed saying there are so many of them back at home in India.

Indian’s love for these steel dabbas are forever. Seems like, you can take some Indians out of India, but you can’t take India out of them.

