BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #GaneshChaturthi#CricketCoronavirus
News18 »
2-MIN READ

Anand Mahindra Shares Photo of 'Room For Mother-in-law' Leaving Twitter in Splits

This picture was shared by Anand Mahindra on his twitter handle.

This picture was shared by Anand Mahindra on his twitter handle.

Anand Mahindra shared a bizzare photo with a hilarious caption that his friend shared with him in his recent tweet and netizens couldn't stop laughing.

Buzz Staff
  • Last Updated: August 25, 2020, 3:57 PM IST
Share this:

Industrialist Anand Mahindra is known for sharing some of the most interesting and entertaining posts on his Twitter handle. From funny videos to posts showing innovative inventions, the business tycoon uses his tweets to keep his Twitter followers engaged.

Yesterday, the Chairman of Mahindra Group took to Twitter to share a hilarious picture that was sent to him with an even more hilarious caption.

While sharing the picture on the microblogging platform, Mahindra revealed that he had first received the photo without a caption and had initially planned to hold a caption contest with it - until another friend of his sent it to him, this time with a hilarious caption alongside.

"I first received this pic without a caption & I was going to do another caption competition," wrote Mahindra. "Then I got it from another friend with the caption: 'The room I will allocate to my Mother-in-Law.' Game over..."

The picture shows the door of a room opening not onto firm ground, as one would expect, but onto a set of stairs.

Meanwhile, the picture has garnered over 9.5 00 'likes' and hundreds of amused reactions. Netizens could not stop themselves commenting on the post. One of the users said he's worried about Mahindra and asked if his wife used Twitter. "My mother in law has a great sense of humour," Mahindra responded.

Among the people who commented on it were businessman Harsh Goenka.

Have a look at some other reactions:

What do you think of this image shared by Anand Mahindra?

Next Story
Loading