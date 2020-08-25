Anand Mahindra Shares Photo of 'Room For Mother-in-law' Leaving Twitter in Splits

Industrialist Anand Mahindra is known for sharing some of the most interesting and entertaining posts on his Twitter handle. From funny videos to posts showing innovative inventions, the business tycoon uses his tweets to keep his Twitter followers engaged.

Yesterday, the Chairman of Mahindra Group took to Twitter to share a hilarious picture that was sent to him with an even more hilarious caption.

While sharing the picture on the microblogging platform, Mahindra revealed that he had first received the photo without a caption and had initially planned to hold a caption contest with it - until another friend of his sent it to him, this time with a hilarious caption alongside.

"I first received this pic without a caption & I was going to do another caption competition," wrote Mahindra. "Then I got it from another friend with the caption: 'The room I will allocate to my Mother-in-Law.' Game over..."

The picture shows the door of a room opening not onto firm ground, as one would expect, but onto a set of stairs.

End Monday with a smile. I first received this pic without a caption & I was going to do another caption competition. Then I got it from another friend with the caption: “The room I will allocate to my Mother-in-Law.” Game over... pic.twitter.com/KtuZtP5XDd — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 24, 2020

Meanwhile, the picture has garnered over 9.5 00 'likes' and hundreds of amused reactions. Netizens could not stop themselves commenting on the post. One of the users said he's worried about Mahindra and asked if his wife used Twitter. "My mother in law has a great sense of humour," Mahindra responded.

My mother in law has a great sense of humour. (At least I think so...) — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 24, 2020

Among the people who commented on it were businessman Harsh Goenka.

It’s just a roomour — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) August 24, 2020

Have a look at some other reactions:

Would like to see someone rushing upstairs and mother in law opens the door — CJ (@Heisinghberg) August 24, 2020

That civil engineer has graduated from online classes.‍♀️ — Mili (@03godisawoman__) August 24, 2020

Game over ... whose ? Is the big question — Dr Shrilakshmi (@TPPL6) August 24, 2020

ये तो घर बनाने की अद्भुत कला हो गई... — Meet Tikariha (@MeetTikariha1) August 24, 2020

Now the game begins (with wife) sir!!! — The Nav (@TheNav6) August 24, 2020

Jugaad is not just Bharateeyata — Sarma ObWanKenobi (@KanobiOb) August 24, 2020

Sir think twice Mam (your wife) can receive screenshot — ALOK SINGH (#घर_में_रहें_सुरक्षित_रहें ) (@dtechalok) August 24, 2020

What do you think of this image shared by Anand Mahindra?